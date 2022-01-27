Air Assisted Transfer Device Market Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share and Forecast 2017 to 2022

COVID-19 Analysis on the Global Preimplantation Genetic Testing Market

A recent market research report on the Preimplantation Genetic Testing market published by Fact.MR is an in-depth assessment of the current landscape of the market. Further, the report elaborates on the impact of the COVID-19 on the Preimplantation Genetic Testing market and provides a thorough understanding of the growth potential of each market segment over the forecast period (2020-2030).

Healthcare workers often perform a physical task, generally transferring a patient from one bed to another, from bed to stretcher, etc., hence while carrying out the transfer the force is put on the back which results in back problem and pain. To avoid all these complications, manufacturers are focusing on providing non-mechanical devices that can help in easy patient lateral transfer without causing any injuries to both the patient and healthcare workers.

Meanwhile, increasing number of healthcare institutes and hospitals are also providing training to healthcare workers on properly using various techniques and materials such as transfer belts, using lateral sliding aids such as slid sheet, draw sheet, etc., to easily carry patient transfer process, reducing the number of injuries caused during transfer. Air-assisted lateral transfer mattresses are being used on a large scale to avoid the risk of Musculoskeletal Disorders (MSDs) among healthcare workers.

According to the report by Fact.MR, the global patient lateral transfer market is expected to witness robust growth. The market is projected to increase to 7.0% CAGR during the forecast period 2017-2022. Owing to the increasing number of injuries among healthcare workers while transferring patient from bed to bed, stretcher to stretcher, and bed to stretcher, patient transfer devices are being used on a large scale to provide safe means of transfer. With technological advancements, manufacturers are also developing devices that can help in better patient transfer without much effort. Following are the insights on how the global patient lateral transfer market will perform in the coming years.

Market Taxonomy

Product Type Air Assisted Transfer Device

Slide Sheets

Transfer Accessories Usage Type Single Patient Use

Reusable

4 Forecast Highlights on Global Patient Lateral Transfer Market

North America is expected to dominate the global patient lateral transfer market. By the end of 2022, North America is projected to exceed US$ 100 million revenue. Increase in chronic and lifestyle diseases, the rise in Musculoskeletal Disorders (MSDs) among healthcare workers are some of the factors driving the market for patient lateral transfer in North America.

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ) is also expected to witness strong growth during the forecast period. Owing to the significant investment by the government and major market players in healthcare, and research and development infrastructure are some of the factors fueling market growth in APEJ.

Air assisted transfer device is expected to be one of the most preferred product for patient lateral transfer. Accounting for more than half of the revenue share by the end of 2017, Air assisted transfer device is projected to surpass US$ 150 million revenue by the end of 2022. Meanwhile, slide sheets are also expected to witness healthy growth during the forecast period.

Compared to the single patient use products, reusable devices or products for patient lateral transfer will gain maximum traction in the global patient lateral transfer market. Reusable patient lateral transfer products are expected to account for maximum revenue share by the end of 2017. Between 2017 and 2022, reusable products are projected to create an incremental opportunity of nearly US$ 100 million.

