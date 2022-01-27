Sales Of Piezoelectric Motors Are Expected To Gain During The Forecast Period 2022-2032

The piezoelectric motor market is likely to witness moderate growth, with global demand surpassing 2,000 million units in 2018. Small, compact, and greater torque and force are the key factors driving demand for piezoelectric motors.

With the development of new devices and equipment in various industries, the application of piezoelectric motors has increased in the micro positioning stages in various industries. The demand is growing in manufacturing process control, camera autofocus, semiconductor test equipment, robotic positioning, point level sensors, and ultrasonic cleaners.

Increasing interest in the miniaturizing positioning systems for improving accuracy id is driving the demand for piezoelectric motors. In particular, linear stepper piezoelectric motor is finding large application in the high degree of miniaturization design requirements.

Rapid evolving production processes are driving the need for motion control system, providing high accuracy, resolution, and speed. The demand for ultrasonic piezoelectric motors is likely to witness steady growth in the future, emerging as an alternative to classical motors, providing high speed, and energy efficiency.

North America to Continue its Dominance in Piezoelectric Motor Market

The Fact.MR study estimates that North America will continue to register significant growth in the piezoelectric motor market in the coming years. The region is expected to account for nearly 30% of the total demand for piezoelectric motor in 2018. Growth in advanced technologies and better performance demand is driving the shift from electromagnetic motors to piezoelectric motors in the region.

Key Segments of the Piezoelectric Motor Market

Fact.MR’s study on the piezoelectric motor market offers information divided into four important segments-product, end use industry, operating force/torque, and regional analysis. This report offers comprehensive data and information about important market dynamics and growth parameters associated with these categories.

Product

Standard LPM

Non-magnetic LPM

Vacuum LPM

Standard RPM

Non-magnetic RPM

Vacuum RPM

End-Use Industry

Micro Positioning Stages

Medical & Lab Automation Equipment

Automotive, Aerospace & Defence

Robotics & Factory Automation

Optics & Photonics

Instrumentation

Operating Force/Torque

0-20 N

20-150 N

150 – 225 N

Above 225 N

Below 10 mNm

10 – 25 mNm

Above 225 mNm

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Japan

APEJ

MEA

Report Benefits & Key Questions Answered

Piezoelectric Motor Market Category and segment level analysis: Fact MR provides a detailed analysis of the factors influencing sales growth across key segments. It highlights key growth drivers and provides useful information for identifying sales prospects at the regional and local level.

Fact MR provides a detailed analysis of the factors influencing sales growth across key segments. It highlights key growth drivers and provides useful information for identifying sales prospects at the regional and local level. Piezoelectric Motor Market Historical volume analysis : The report provides a comparison of Piezoelectric Motor Market historical sales and projected sales performance for 2021-2031.

: The report provides a comparison of Piezoelectric Motor Market historical sales and projected sales performance for 2021-2031. Piezoelectric Motor Market Manufacturing trend analysis: The report offers a detailed analysis of manufacturing trends in the Piezoelectric Motor Market It carefully gauges the impact of changing healthcare needs of key demographics globally

The report offers a detailed analysis of manufacturing trends in the Piezoelectric Motor Market It carefully gauges the impact of changing healthcare needs of key demographics globally Piezoelectric Motor Market Consumption by demographics: The report investigates consumer behavior affecting Piezoelectric Motor Market demand outlook for the assessment period. Effect of their keenness for digital trends on Piezoelectric Motor Market is carefully analyzed

The report investigates consumer behavior affecting Piezoelectric Motor Market demand outlook for the assessment period. Effect of their keenness for digital trends on Piezoelectric Motor Market is carefully analyzed Post COVID consumer spending on Piezoelectric Motor Market Consumption: Healthcare industry has been largely influenced by COVID-19 pandemic. The Fact MR Market survey analyzed consumer spending post COVID-19. It assesses how current trends that will influence expenditure on healthcare services, thus affecting Piezoelectric Motor Market growth.

