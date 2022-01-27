Active And Hectic Lifestyle Of Consumers To Induce Low Calorie Oat Biscuit Market Demand

Low Calorie Oats Biscuit : Market Outlook

The market for Low Calorie Oats Biscuit s is expected to grow during the forecast period. The factors which is estimated to increase the market growth of Low Calorie Oats Biscuit s are growing awareness among consumer regarding health and fitness, changing preference towards healthy snacks, mainly among the working professionals and millennials.

The high nutritional benefit of Low Calorie Oats Biscuit s is estimated to surge the demand for products. Gaining popularity as a go-to snack, which can replace high-calorie snacks such as cookies, chocolate and cakes is anticipated to increase the demand for Low Calorie Oats Biscuit s in the global market.

Demand for Low Calorie Oats Biscuit s is increasing because of the active and hectic lifestyle of consumers who are looking for convenient eating options. Increasing demand for healthy snacks especially in developing economies such as China and India is increasing the demand for Low Calorie Oats Biscuit s in the global market. A rising number of health and fitness enthusiasts are expecting to fuel the Low Calorie Oats Biscuit market.

Request for Sample here – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=6788

Low Calorie Oats Biscuit s: Market segmentation

On the basis of source, the global Low Calorie Oats Biscuit s market can be segmented as:

Oats

Wheat

Multi grain

Others

On the basis of package, the global Low Calorie Oats Biscuit market can be segmented as:

Packet

Box

Others

On the basis of distribution channel, the global Low Calorie Oats Biscuit market can be segmented as:

Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

Convenience Stores

Specialty Stores

Online Retail

Others

Request Customized Report as Per Your Requirements – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=6788

Low Calorie Oats Biscuit s: Key players

Some of the key players operating in the global Low Calorie Oats Biscuit s are as follows-

Parle products Pvt. Ltd.

Mondelez international Inc.

ITC ltd., Britannia

Tiffany (IFFCO)

McVitie’s

UNIBIC foods india pvt. Ltd.

cosmic nutracos solution pvt. Ltd.

Pladis (united biscuits)

Nabisco biscuit company

and many more. Many big manufactures of Low Calorie Oats Biscuit s are making strategic changes such as product innovation by introducing new product variants in the existing product line, merger & acquisition or opening their manufacturing facility in other country to gain larger market share.

For instance, in 2016, Britannia a leading FMCG company has introduced a new biscuit to its Low Calorie Oats Biscuit s portfolio segment, Nutrichoice digestive zero. Britannia Nutrichoice is a healthy biscuit which consists of power pack snack specially made for those who seek a healthy lifestyle. This new range includes Nutrichoice heavens with almonds, banana and cranberries, Nutrichoice essentials are diabetic friendly biscuit and Nutrichoice digestives have five graing oats, ragi, wheat, corn and rice.

In 2018, Parle a home grown brand, has launched its digestive Low Calorie Oats Biscuit under the brand NutriChrunch. Due to increasing demand for healthy snack options among Indian population, Parle has launched healthy range of biscuit. This product range includes Nutrichrunch Honey & oats, and Nutrichrunch digestive.

Mondelez international has announced to reduce calories from its biscuits and chocolate range to below 100 calories by 2021. The biscuit and cookies manufacturer plans to lower down the calories in product by kids and adults below 100 calories by next month.

In 2021, Pladis plans to launch new product, new logo and ATL campaign. This new product offers light and crispy baked biscuits to consumer which is packed with chewy fruity filing, sultanas and finished with sprinkle of oats and bran to give a soft texture. This new product has two variants blueberry and strawberry it just contains 56 calories per slice and is high in fiber. It has not only launched new variants but also change its logo and packaging. The new product come along with the biggest logo. Along with a fresh new logo, the pack re-design sees the introduction of an impressive new color palette and eye catchy photo. All of this new introduction will give the brand a contemporary look and feel and help to achieve stand out on the shelves of supermarkets/hypermarket.

Pre-Purchase Enquiry- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=EB&rep_id=6788

In 2020, McVitie’s is reducing its sugar content in nine of its biscuits. This change comes with years of improvement in nutrition by Pladis across its product portfolio in order to help consumers to achieve a healthier lifestyles. The biscuits which are reformulated include McVitie’s rich tea, McVitie’s original digestive, McVitie’s original hobnobs, McVitie’s ginger nuts, McVitie’s chocolate hobnobs, etc. which make up over 50% of all McVitie’s sales in UK.

This reformulated biscuit will have 9% less sugar and 5%less salt. This recipe has been made through careful re blancing of ingredients to reduce sugar and salt.

Low Calorie Oats Biscuit : Regional Analysis

Europe holds the largest share of market in Low Calorie Oats Biscuit s. The market is growing because of the factor, high demand for healthy and Low Calorie Oats Biscuit . Another key factor is the presence of major players such as United biscuits, Mondelez international holds an important share of Low Calorie Oats Biscuit in the European market. Increasing demand and innovation of new product range are also contribution to boost the market of Low Calorie Oats Biscuit .

Asia Pacific is estimated to see fast growth in Low Calorie Oats Biscuit during the forecast period. Increasing demand for healthy and convenient snack products is fueling the demand of Low Calorie Oats Biscuit market. Some of the big players in India such as Parle, ITC and Britannia holds the maximum share in biscuits market, wherein Britannia’s Nutrichoice holds the large share of Low Calorie Oats Biscuit category followed by sunfeast’s farmlite range.

Thank you for reading our report. For further queries and customization inquiries, please get in touch with us. Our team will ensure the report is customized to meet your requirements.

Read More Trending Reports of Fact.MR-

https://www.einpresswire.com/article/557298123/demand-for-independent-front-suspension-is-estimated-to-remain-high-owing-to-the-system-of-better-handling-stability

Why choose Fact.MR?

Reports published by Fact.MR are a result of the combination of our experts and digital technologies. We thrive to provide innovative business solutions to the clients as well as tailor the reports aligning with the clients’ requisites. Our analysts perform comprehensive research to offer ins and outs of the current market situation. Clients across various time zones tend to utilize our 24/7 service availability.

Explore Fact.MR’s Comprehensive Coverage on Food & Beverages:

Protein Ice Cream Market – https://www.factmr.com/report/protein-ice-cream-market

Coffee Fruit Extract Market – https://www.factmr.com/report/3669/coffee-fruit-extract-market

Chewable Coffee Market – https://www.factmr.com/report/2141/chewable-coffee-market

About Us:

Fact.MR research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

E-Mail: sales@factmr.com

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates