StreamFab Introduced the Canal Plus Downloader in Ver. 5.0.1.8

What’s Canal+ and What to Stream on the Platform

Paris, France, 2022-Jan-27 — /EPR Network/ — Canal+ (Canal Plus), sometimes abbreviated as C+ or Canal, is a France-headquartered pay television network first established in 1984. The network belongs to the Canal+ Groupe, which is owned by Vivendi. Apart from France, Canal Plus is also available in many African countries and some overseas regions like Guadeloupe, Guyana, and a few others.

Most of the programs broadcast on Canal Plus are encrypted, however, there are still a few of them are unencrypted and are available totally free or charge. The popular programs offered on the network include a lot of native French TV shows, such as Les Guignols de l’info, Groland, H, Jamel Comedy Club, Spiral (Engrenages), Mafiosa, etc.

Additionally, there are also many non-French programs, including American TV shows, American animated TV shows, American reality TV shows, Japanese animations, British TV shows, Irish TV shows, Canadian TV shows, and even Italian TV shows as well. Moreover, the network even features 15 English channels.

Introducing the StreamFab Canal Plus Downloader

It is not the first time that StreamFab rolled out a dedicated streaming video downloader for regional streaming services. The most recent one was the Stan Downloader released earlier this month which is a dedicated downloader for the Australia-based Stan streaming service.

Now, in the ver. 5.0.1.8 release today, the StreamFab Canal Plus Downloader becomes the newest member of this constantly-growing streaming downloader suite. With this downloader at hand, fans of Canal+, regardless the countries and regions they live in, can download any movie and TV show available in Canal Plus VOD library to watch completely offline.

Here below is a quick glance at the key features of the Canal Plus Downloader:

Download all the on-demand movies and TV shows in the Canal+ VOD library Download Canal+ contents from all the countries and regions where Canal+ is available Save the downloaded VODs in MP4 or MKV format to play on almost all devices Download videos in 720p resolution paired with AAC 2.0 audios Remove ads and commercials from the downloaded videos if there is any Download metadata for videos to help you manage the downloads more easily Allow users to choose their preferred languages of audio tracks and subtitles Offer batch-download feature to download more titles at one go to save time The downloaded videos are permanent until you decide to delete them yourself

Pricing Plans and Availability of the Canal Plus Downloader

When it comes to the price, the newly-released Canal Plus Downloader sells separately at $54.99, $69.99, and $149.99, for a monthly, annual, and lifetime subscription, respectively. To those who are looking for the best value of their money, the StreamFab All-In-One Lifetime suite that contains 34 streaming downloaders could be a better bargain at $259.99 only.

In terms of the OS compatibility, the new StreamFab Canal Plus Downloader is currently only available on Windows systems, with the macOS version still in the works but shall be ready soon in the following weeks. If you are looking for other downloaders, however, most of them are already compatible with macOS.

