Make Your Life Easier At The Golf Course With Electric Golf Trollies From Hill Billy

London, UK, 2022-Jan-27 — /EPR Network/ — Whether you’re a beginner or expert golfer who’s looking to improve their equipment, Hill Billy is the place to be. Hill Billy is introducing a more convenient and highly technological approach to carrying all of your things across the course. With their electric golf trollies, you’ll be able to make your life easier at the golf course.

Benefits of using an electric golf trolley

Reduce fatigue and lower any chances of an injury

With an electric golf trolley, you won’t be too tired carrying all of your equipment across the course. As a result, you can redirect all of your energy into the game. This will also help you prevent the chances of having an injury or straining a muscle.

Carry more equipment that could improve your score

Electric golf trollies can also help you carry more equipment as compared to a regular trolley. Because of this, you can carry more equipment that will help you achieve a wide range of shots, ensuring an improvement in your score.

Save more money in the long run

Probably one of the most underrated benefits of an electric trolley is that you get to save money in the long run. With this, you can minimize trolley rental fees and completely avoid paying a human caddy to carry your equipment.

Choose your Hill Billy

Hill Billy introduces their electric golf trollies with either standard lithium battery or extended lithium battery. When you buy any of these products, you buy a reliable trolley with an unenviable pedigree. Some of its features include a streamlined Plug-n-Play (which means you don’t have to worry about fiddly wires), an elegant low-profile chassis, a soft-touch handle grip, and stylish wheels.

New Hill Billy Trolley with Standard Li Battery

New Hill Billy Trolley with Extended Li Battery

Of course, when you’re choosing your Hill Billy, you must not forget browsing through their long list of accessories as well. Here are some of our favourites!

HB Scorecard Holder fits HB 2021 and later

This smart and stylish scorecard holder is perfect for electric golf trollies. It has a durable translucent cover that will prevent your scorecards from getting wet.

HB Cradle for GPS / Smartphone HB 2021 and later

There’s nothing more convenient than having a trolley that can hold your GPS or smartphone. This has foam-padded wings that will prevent any damage to your device.

Hill Billy Golf Bag Rain Cover and Hill Billy Travel Bag for Golf Trolley

Don’t forget to invest in a proper rain cover and travel bag for your trolley. Our favourite part about this is that it’s easy to clean!

Pair of Winter Wheels (Fits 2014-2019 HillBilly AND HB 2020)

Hill Billy offers products that were developed in collaboration with Greenkeepers, Course Managers, and BIGGA (British and International Golf Greenkeepers Association), including this pair of winter wheels!

If you’re looking for accessories for your golf trollies, batteries, travel bags, or if you’re simply looking to upgrade your golf trolley game, then Hill Billy has got your back. Visit the Hill Billy website via www.hillbilly.co.uk or call them at 01795 413 830.