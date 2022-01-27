Low Calorie Nutella: Market Outlook Nutella is one of the most popular and highly consumed chocolate spread around the world. This sweet spread is put on toast, bread and pancakes. In past few years, nutella has witness significant increase in sale and has become second most popular spread. Nutella contains sugar, hazelnut, cocoa, and vegetable oil. The rising consciousness of health among consumers led to the demand for low calorie Nutella in the market. Low calorie nutella has become an essential part of breakfast. Peanut butter and chocolate spread are replacing other spreads such as marmalade and jam because of its high nutritional value and low fat. Health benefit associated with low calorie nutella is another factor driving the growth of market. Nutella manufacturer are also offering gluten free, low fat and low calorie nutella spread to fulfil the increasing demand of health-conscious people. The new brands are giving stiff competition to existing brands by continuous product innovation. Request for Sample here – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=6793 Apart of using Nutella as a spread over bread, it can be used as a topping on ice cream, to make hot chocolate, to spread over croissants or add to any dessert and many more. It is expected that these factors will boost the demand for low-calorie Nutella in the market over the forecast period. However, the changing price of raw materials such as sugar and cocoa and uncertain supply of it will hamper the growth of low-calorie Nutella market. Moreover, the increasing popularity of cereals such as cornflakes, oats, and muesli will be the key restraining factor for the growth of the global low-calorie Nutella market.

Changing Trend of Ready to Eat food Driving the Low Calorie Nutella Market Former chocolate spread was popular among kids and was consumed by kids and young people only but now all age group are enjoying the chocolate spread which will fuel the growth of low calorie Nutella market. Another factor which is expected to grow the demand for low calorie Nutella is growing concern among consumers regarding the health benefits associated with consumption of chocolate will contribute towards the rise of low calorie nutella market. Chocolate helps in preventing the cardiac problem and have other benefits which is increasing the popularity of low calorie nutella. Low calorie nutella is perceived to be healthier as compared to other spread which is made up of butter, it constitutes high amount of fat whereas low calorie nutella is low in fat and calorie. Rising demand of ready to eat product, owing to changing and hectic lifestyle have resulted shortage of cooking time thus consumers are preferring to have ready to eat products which has increased the consumption of chocolate spread. Another attributes which is growing the demand for low calorie nutella is it is easily available online and offline stores. The health benefits associated with low calorie nutella such as gluten free, low sugar, low fat and organic will satisfy the demand for health conscious consumers and will boost the market. For Request for Customization – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=6793

Low Calorie Chocolate Spread: Key Players Some of the key players operating in the global low calorie chocolate spread are as follows- The Hershey company

Ferrero Rocher

Dr. Oetker India Pvt. Ltd.

Hormel Foods corporation

The J.M smucker company

PASCHA chocolate

Barefoot & chocolate and many more. Many manufactures of chocolate spread are moving towards product innovation by introducing new product variants in the existing product line, or by partnering with other companies or delivery partners. For instance, in 2016, Hershey launched two new chocolate spreads variants chocolate hazelnut and chocolate almond. It also launched three products in two flavors Cocoa and cocoa with almond.

In 2017, nutella has launched healthy version of white chocolate in Lidl. It has no sugar added, no palm oil and with added protein.

In 2020, Hershey India has associated with Danzo and Swiggy to launch their flagship online in order to surge its reach and stay pertinent post lockdown. With this partnership, customers will be able to purchase Hershey’s products like milkshakes, spread, syrups and chocolates via app and it will be delivered to their door step.

In 2020, Violife’s new cocospread is made for vegan dessert lovers. The craving for chocolate spread in U.K is sorted with exclusive distribution. This new spread has a taste of coconut flavor and it is 100% gluten, soya, nuts and dairy free.

Low calorie Nutella: Regional Analysis North America is estimated to holds the largest market followed by Europe in coming years. The growth of low calorie nutella in North America is estimated to increase due to increase consumer preference towards chocolate spread. Busy schedule, lack of time for homemade food and changing lifestyle towards healthy food is increasing the demand for low calorie Nutella. Middle east, Africa and Latin America is also anticipated to witness considerable growth for low calorie nutella in near future. Low calorie nutella market is expected to grow in Europe due to rapid change in lifestyle and hectic schedule which give less time for cooking homemade food and depend on ready to eat products. Low calorie nutella is estimated to grow at rapid pace in Asia Pacific during the forecast period due large population as well as prevalent trend to try new taste from western country. Moreover, increasing demand of low calorie nutella due to its appetizing taste and rising per capita expenditure on ready to eat items is another factor which is driving low calorie nutella market. The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the low calorie Nutella market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as application, product type, form, nature and sales channel.