The Changing Food Landscape Demands Urgent Adaptation Is Increasing the Demand for Zero-Calorie Oil

Zero-Calorie Oil Market Forecast and CAGR According to the latest research by FACT.MR, zero-calorie oil market is set to witness steady growth during 2021-2031. Future growth will be driven by innovations in cooking oil formulations and increased consumer awareness of the relationship between their immunity and digestive health, and overall wellbeing. Moreover, the government of various countries such as the U.S. Sweden, Canada and Japan are taking initiatives and promoting adequate intake of organic and non-genetically modified zero-calorie oil due to potential health benefits. This is expected to create new opportunities for players operating in the global cooking oil market.

Reliability, Wellness And Quality Conscious Consumers Are Driving Demand For Zero-Calorie Oil Market. Among the various cooking oils, palm oil and soybean oil have gained maximum shares in the market across the globe, as these provide a number of health benefits such as reducing cholesterol levels, boost brain health, enhances vitamin A in the body, and also improves skin and hair health, thus anticipating the demand for zero-calorie oil. Quality certification is important for manufacturers to survive the competition in the industry. These certifications rely on laboratory examinations to assure product quality of zero-calorie oil. Certifications also ensure that food quality and quantity are maintained. Consumers blindly trust products that are approved by regulatory bodies such as IFS Food, HALAL, ISO 9001, GMP + B2, ISO 14001, OHSAS 18001, KOSHER, and ISCC which increase the demand for those products.

The Changing Food Landscape Demands Urgent Adaptation, Hence Increasing the Demand for Zero-Calorie Oil Olive oil is frequently used by those who are trying to reduce weight, healthy eaters, and those who follow the Mediterranean Diet. Health has been a major driving force in the consumption of food and beverages only after taste and price due to the alarming rise in health problems. This has resulted in consumers taking preventive measures by being selective of the products, hence increasing the demand for zero-calorie oil. This is mainly seen in consumers who are aware of the various claims and certifications that are present for such products. Zero-calorie oil is prepared from various natural sources and has vitamins and minerals that are essential for maintaining the proper metabolic functioning of the body.

US and Canada Demand Outlook for Zero-Calorie Oil Market Because of the growing frequency of obesity and related disorders in the North American market, dietary authorities are advising people to consume zero-calorie oil. Consumers in all age groups are becoming more health-conscious and are focused on staying disease-free and fit. Manufacturers have started offering healthier products that are enriched with gamma-oryzanol, antioxidants, and others. This has led to consumer demand for more zero-calorie oil in the market.

Europe Demand Outlook for Zero-Calorie Oil Market Since the year 2017, over 48% of Europe’s population has been actively reducing high-calorie and fat-containing desserts. As a result, manufacturers have come up with new ways to produce zero-calorie oil. Zero-calorie oil reduces inflammation, prevents “bad” LDL cholesterol from oxidation, strengthens blood vessel lining, and may help prevent blood clotting.

Zero-Calorie Oil Market: Key Players Some of the key players manufacturing zero-calorie oil are as follows Ansar Healthy Living

La Tourangelle

Chosen Foods

Smart Balance

Trader Joe’s

KIRKLAND SIGNATURE,

Pompeian

PAM

Crisco

Spectrum

Vegalene Product innovation is a key strategy for the manufacturers operating in the field of cooking oils in order to sustain themselves in this industry. The companies operating in this field resort to extensive research and development activities to bring out new offerings to their consumers. Manufacturers have opportunities in terms of adding innovative benefits to the products in terms of health and nutrition. Furthermore, new upcoming players producing zero-calorie oil should specifically focus on incorporating more advanced processing technologies, which are not just economical but also environmentally friendly as well. Also, they should venture into Non-GMO crop cultivators, as a large segment of the world’s population is shifting towards Non-GMO and organic diets.