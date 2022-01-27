Curling Sports Equipment & Accessories Market is Expected to Reach Roughly US$ 550 Mn by 2031 End

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Curling Sports Equipment & Accessories market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply. The latest report by Fact.MR provides detailed Market Analysis of Curling Sports Equipment & Accessories

Market Taxonomy

Region North America

Latin America

Europe

Japan

APEJ

MEA Product Type Broom

Shoes

Slider

Stone

Apparels

Others Sales Channel Independent Sports Outlet

Franchised Sports Outlet

Modern Trade Channels

Direct to Customer Channel

Online Sales

(Additional information, including cross-sectional data and country-wise analysis & forecast is available in the report)

The global market for curling sports equipment & accessories is fragmented in nature where multiple established players compete in terms of variety, brand, quality and price. The report, compiled by Fact.MR, provides in-depth analysis of the global curling sports equipment & accessories market for the forecast period 2017-2022, and offers key insights about future market direction.

Scope

The scope of Fact.MR’s report is to analyze the global curling sports equipment & accessories market for the forecast period 2017-2022 and provide readers an unbiased and accurate analysis. Manufacturers, stakeholders, and suppliers of curling sports equipment & accessories in the global sports industry can benefit from the analysis offered in this report. This report offers a comprehensive analysis, which can be of interest to leading trade magazines and sports journals.

Summary

The report commences with a brief information of the global curling sports equipment & accessories market. This executive summary sets the tone for the rest of the report, providing users the scope of the report. The executive summary includes important facts and statistics on the global curling sports equipment & accessories market.

Overview

The next section offers an overview of the curling sports equipment & accessories market. This comprises an introduction to the market, along with a standard definition of the product – curling sports equipment & accessories. In this section, market value and year-over-year growth is offered to the readers. Year-over-year growth provides readers with a broader view of growth patterns over the forecast period.

The report’s succeeding section focuses on drivers, restraints and key trends from macroeconomic, demand, and supply perspectives. Impact analysis of weighted average model-based growth drivers is contained in the report for better provision of decision-making insights to clients.

In order to offer readers with up-to-date information about the latest advancements in the global curling sports equipment & accessories market, the report provides updates about market opportunities, which can benefit leading manufacturers of curling sports equipment & accessories. With continuous evolution of the sports industry, keeping a record of latest developments and trends is fundamental for curling sports equipment & accessories manufacturers to formulate key business strategies. Detailed insights about raw material sourcing, supply chain, pricing analysis, list of distributors, and cost structure are provided in this section.

Considering wide scope of the global market for curling sports equipment & accessories, and to provide in-depth insights, Fact.MR’s report offers segment-wise analysis and forecast. The global curling sports equipment & accessories market has been categorized on the basis of product type, sales channel, buyer type, and region. This segmentation analysis is comprehensive, along with a detailed country-wise forecast provided on all parameters.

The report’s last section comprises of the global curling sports equipment & accessories market competitive landscape, to provide readers with the dashboard view of company analysis and market players. This competitive intelligence is based on the providers’ categories across value chain, and their presence in the global curling sports equipment & accessories market.

7 Key Takeaways from Fact.MR’s Report on Curling Sports Equipment & Accessories Market for Forecast Period 2017-2022

Use of inappropriate footwear is expected to be the most effective strategy to prevent injuries in curling sports. Several advancements have been made in curling shoes, one among which includes utilization of RDS technology so as to enable a linear sliding path for players even if the shoes’ sliders are worn out slightly. Fact.MR’s report anticipates shoes to be the most attractive among products in the global curling sports equipment & accessories market.

Apparels will also remain a lucrative product in the global curling sports equipment & accessories market. Revenues from sales of apparels will register the same CAGR as that of the global market, to surpass US$ 150 Mn by 2022-end. Sliders are expected to be the least lucrative product in the market.

Projected to register a parallel expansion, independent sports outlet and direct to customer channel will collectively account for over half revenue share of the market during 2017 to 2022, based on sales channel. Independent sports outlet will continue to be the largest sales channel for curling sports equipment & accessories.

Online Sales of curling sports equipment & accessories are projected to reflect the fastest expansion in the market through 2022. Although online sales channel currently account for a very low revenue share of the market, demand is estimated to gain an uptick over the forecast period. Between modern trade channels and franchised sports outlet, the latter will remain comparatively more attractive during 2017 to 2022.

Revenues from individual buyers of curling sports equipment & accessories are projected to account for over two-third revenue share of the market in 2017. In addition, demand for curling sports equipment & accessories will witness a rise from individual buyers over the forecast period. Sales of curling sports equipment & accessories to promotional buyers are expected to ride on the highest CAGR through 2022.

North America and Europe will continue to be the major markets for curling sports equipment & accessories, collectively estimated to account for nearly half revenue share of the market during 2017 to 2022. The market in Europe will register a faster expansion as compared to that in North America through 2022. Middle East & Africa (MEA) and Japan are anticipated to be the least lucrative market for curling sports equipment & accessories throughout the forecast period.

Fact.MR’s report on the global market for curling sports equipment & accessories profiles key players contributing to the market growth, which include Canada Curling Stone, Tournament Sports, Performance Brush – Curling Andre Ferland, Hardline Curling, Acacia Sports, Andrew Kay & Co., BalancePlus Sliders, Olson Curling, and Goldline Curling.

