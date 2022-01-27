Visible Light Communication (VLC)/Light Fidelity (Li-Fi) Market Key Company Overview & Financial Performance, 2024

Felton, Calif., USA, Jan 27, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Visible Light Communication (VLC)/Light Fidelity (Li-Fi) Market was projected at US$ 454.8 million in 2015 and is anticipated to touch US$ 101.30 billion by the completion of the year 2024. The technology of light fidelity is meant for the wireless communication amid the devices utilizing the spectrum of visible light and infrared to transfer information and location. For the broadcast of visible light, merely LED lamps can be utilized in its present-day condition.

In terms of technology it can be referred to as a visible light transport network system, which is able to conveying information by high speeds above the spectrum of infrared and visible light. The communication is fully networked wireless, high speed, and bi-directional. It provides access to multiple user and mobility.

By way of the continually developing technologies for example Internet of Things (IoT), and 5G wireless broadband, the technology of light fidelity is certainly going to expand to the numerous additional arenas of applications for example education, aviation, healthcare, and retail. It will entirely alter the presently existing business verticals in the world today.

The technology of light fidelity can connect faraway and aloof topographies through the nation that cannot be touched over the optical fiber. It is extensively utilized in projects of smart city. Upsurge in government investment in the projects of smart city increases the demand for light fidelity.

Companies:

Some of the important companies for light fidelity market are Firefly Wireless Networks, Plain tree Systems, Panasonic Corporation, Casio, Axrtek, Oledcomm S.A.S, LVX System Corp., Koninklijke Philips, Acuity Brand Lighting Inc., Lucibel, Light Pointe Communications, IBSEN telecom, Byte Light, Avago Technologies, Pure Li-Fi, Light bee Corp., and General Electric Company.

Additional notable companies are IDRO Co. Ltd., Zero1 Pte Ltd, Siemens AG, Velmenni, Renesas Electronics Corporation, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., Sun partner Technologies, Yuyang D & U Co., Ltd., Wipro, LLC, FSOna Networks Corp, LG Innotek Co., Ltd, Semicon Light Co., Ltd., Bridge lux, Inc.

Drivers and Restraints:

Increasing demand for wireless internet connection and growing necessity for high speed and protected technology of data transmission having negligible interference are the most important issues motivating the development of the global visible light communication (VLC) market. Growing usage of LED lights in light fidelity due to its fewer consumption of energy, extensive life span, low-slung price, and easy obtainability, are bolstering the global market.

Additionally, the growing demand for higher bandwidth, rewards linked with visible light communication (vlc) technology, and great development in the Research & Development activities to overwhelm the practical challenges are estimated to motivate the global market for the duration of the forecast. Yet, absence of alertness regarding the technology of light fidelity hampers the development of the market.

Classification:

The global light fidelity (Li-Fi) market can be classified by Application, Type, and Region. By Application, it can be classified as Underwater Communication, Healthcare, Automobile, Indoor Networking, Security & Defense, Electronics, Aviation & Aerospace, Advanced Tracker, Smartphone, Standalone Tracker, Retail and others. By Type, it can be classified as Photo Detector, Light Emitting Diode (LED) Lights, and Microcontroller.

Regional Lookout:

By Region the global visible light communication market can be classified as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Europe headed the global market by means of value. Furthermore, Asia Pacific region is likely to observe the maximum development for the duration of the forecast. Upsurge in usage of wireless data in tablets, laptops and smartphones owing to increasing inhabitants and speedy development in the region is projected to motivate the market for the duration of the forecast. Furthermore, growth in the demand for completely protected, bidirectional and highspeed wireless communication is projected to increase the market within the area.

