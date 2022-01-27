Casa Greens 2 Ready To Move Apartments In Sector 140, Noida Extension

Noida Extension, India, 2022-Jan-27 — /EPR Network/ — Casa Greens which offers 840 launched apartments with a floor plan that starts from 1090 sq. ft. to 1490 sq. ft.

Own your dream home surrounded by modern leisures like a gymnasium, swimming pool, basketball court, tennis court, spa, and sauna with all basic facilities like car parking at a pocket-friendly budget as Casa Greens Noida Extension Price list starts from 38.15 Lacs to 52.15 Lacs.

Don’t think anymore and own your smart home at Casa Greens 2 Noida Extension. As per the casa green 1 construction update, it’s ready to move project and the casa Green 1 possession date is Dec 2019.

Casa Green 2 Location Advantages-

Adjoining a 7.5-acres theme park.

15 min drive from Sector-18, Noida.

2 km away from NH-24.

1 km away from the proposed metro station.

3 min drive to Gaur Chowk.

ICICI Bank at 1.13 km.

1.2 km away from Shiv Durga Temple.

2.7 km away from Leelawati Multispeciality.

Maripat Railway station at a distance of 7.6 km.

Indian Oil Pump at a distance of 4.3 km.

Casa Greens Brochure-

Spread over 5 acres of land.

The project has 840 launched apartments.

Casa Green in Noida Extension is on resale.

3 Sides Open Units

This project is available with 100% power backup.

70% open area within the township.

Financed by all leading banks.

Premium-class quality construction.

The project offers lofts with an ideal mix of contemporary design and highlights to give an open to living.

Radha Krishna Builders is an ISO (9001-2008) certified company and has launched 2 projects with flawless architecture with modern sanitary fittings within the lavatory. Casa Greens project in Noida Extension is one of those homes which you will cherish for life. The group is one of the highly respected reactors in the region that aims to provide luxurious apartments by sculpting your dream into reality. Don’t wait and grab your home now at Casa Green Greater Noida West and if you are in doubt then do read the review of the casa green Noida extension.

For more information related to Casa green Noida extension visit our website- http://www.casagreensnoidaextension.com/

Contact Number- +919667367666

Email Id- info@realty360degree.com

Website- https://www.casagreensnoidaextension.com/

Business address- G-172, Sector-63, Noida , Uttar Pradesh-201301