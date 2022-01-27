Integration of High Voltage PTC Heaters in Electric Vehicles a Potential Opportunity for Automotive Heater Core Market – Fact.MR Study

250 Pages Automotive Heater Core Market Survey by Fact MR, A Leading Business and Competitive Intelligence Provider

Latest industry analysis by Fact MR, predicts sales of Automotive Heater Core to swell at propelled CAGR through 2031, as automotive sales gradually recover across the world. The report is intended at presenting insights into hidden growth opportunities and challenges. It also offers recommendations to help businesses to prep for unforeseen challenges.

The market intelligence study therefore includes demographics analysis so market players can plan their product and marketing strategy. It offers sales outlook in 20+ countries. It identifies the most lucrative segments to assist companies in creating winning strategies for future.

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Automotive Heater Core.

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Automotive Heater Core market.

This newly published and insightful report sheds light on Market Insights of Automotive Heater Core, key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of Automotive Heater Core Market.

Expansion and innovation-driven efforts of major players in the automotive heater core market are likely to create lucrative avenues for the market growth. Advent of technologies, such as incorporation of ceramic positive temperature coefficient (PTC) components as core elements of heater core have resulted in silent operations and reduced energy waste in heating systems of vehicles.

A moderate 2.9% CAGR has been foreseen for the automotive heater core market by a recent Fact.MR report.

With the advent of hybrid and electric passenger cars, automotive heating systems are perceiving continuous developments. Heater core in vehicles are on the cusp of becoming a component of the past, as manufacturers focus on reversing refrigerant flow via air-conditioning systems for transmuting the evaporator core into condenser. This would further provide ample heat for passenger compartments.

Aftermarket to Pave Lucrative Opportunities for Automotive Core Heater Market

Automotive heater core failures, although less prevalent, are a key concern among automaker and consumers alike. Known as essential compact radiators, automotive heater cores witness failure on account of corrosion and pressure on cooling system. Replacement or repair of automotive heater core is a challenging and expensive activity, as they are located inside passenger compartment. Aftermarket automotive heater cores produced currently are relatively less expensive than their OEM counterparts, and are better designed to function as OEM-produced heater cores.

Aftermarket vendors take immense efforts in maintaining the material quality and structure of automotive heater cores, along with using new foams for every product manufactured, similar to that of OEM-approach. This has paved lucrative opportunities for automotive heater cores in the aftermarket.

Automotive Heater Core Perceives Rise in Demand from Electric Vehicles

New production plants apropos of high voltage heater manufacturing are being opened by leading manufacturers, in order to cater demand from hybrid and battery electric vehicles. Eberspaecher’s new electric heaters production plant in Tianjin is a prime example of such installments. The company seeks reinforcing its domestic footprint by this new production plant, while expanding its capacities to tap rapidly expanding Chinese passenger car industry, particularly for battery electric vehicles.

Integral components of electric heaters such as PTC ceramics for heater core will be manufactured in the plant. Such new installations with regard to automotive heating system will significantly rub off on development and sales of automotive heater core in the forthcoming years, thereby augmenting the market growth.

Major stakeholders in the automotive heater core market such as BorgWarner, and Eberspaecher are taking expansion and innovation efforts for capitalizing on the growing penetration of electric vehicles. BorgWarner, global leading company in clean & efficient technology solutions for electric, hybrid and combustion vehicles, has recently announced its plan on supplying advanced high-voltage positive temperature coefficient (PTC) heating technology to a well-known electric vehicle manufacturer.

This innovative automotive heating technology incorporates ceramic PTC components as its core elements, which contributes to reduced energy waste and noise-less operation of HVAC systems in vehicles. Advent of such technologies are likely to underpin automakers in designing and developing next-generation, efficient & clean vehicles.

Report Benefits & Key Questions Answered

Automotive Heater Core Company & brand share analysis : The report offers in-depth Automotive Heater Core brand share analysis to estimate percentage of the market covered by Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3 companies

: The report offers in-depth Automotive Heater Core brand share analysis to estimate percentage of the market covered by Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3 companies Automotive Heater Core Historical volume analysis : The report offers a comparative analysis between historic sales of Automotive Heater Core and projected sales performance for 2021-2031

: The report offers a comparative analysis between historic sales of Automotive Heater Core and projected sales performance for 2021-2031 Automotive Heater Core Category & segment level analysis : Fact MR presents a comprehensive analysis of factors enabling sales growth across key segments. It underscores chief growth drivers and offers valuable information to identify sales prospects a local and regional levels

: Fact MR presents a comprehensive analysis of factors enabling sales growth across key segments. It underscores chief growth drivers and offers valuable information to identify sales prospects a local and regional levels Automotive Heater Core Consumption by demographics: To offer informed recommendation, the report studies behavior and consumption pattern of consumers. The demographics analysis is intended at helping business better understand consumer preference and design their product and market strategies around it

To offer informed recommendation, the report studies behavior and consumption pattern of consumers. The demographics analysis is intended at helping business better understand consumer preference and design their product and market strategies around it Post COVID consumer spending on Automotive Heater Core: The Fact MR market survey carefully studies consumer spending behavior post COVID-19. It gauges how prevailing trends have influenced their behavior, subsequently impacting their spending power

