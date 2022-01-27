New Residential Rroject with Luxurious 3 Bhk Flat in Ravet at Kohinoor Grandeur

Pune, India, 2022-Jan-27 — /EPR Network/ — Ravet is being bejeweled with one more Kohinoor. After the mind-boggling reaction got by Kohinoor Grandeur in 2013, we are glad to introduce The last piece of the Grandeur project, Tower D. the initial three pinnacles turned into a significant piece of Ravet’s set of experiences in infrastructural advancement. The task ventured out in front of its assumption and turned into a milestone nearby. What adds more to its greatness is that all the Residential pads were sold out way before the specified time. Also subsequently, many botched the open door to extravagance living in Ravet. Grandeur is here to open similar pool of chances for a remarkable way of life. Tower D of Kohinoor Granduer, Ravet is decorated with 64 open 3 BHK homes and a fortune box to present day conveniences for the total family. Showing up with fantastic network, presently you can partake in the gleam of city lights while partaking in the tranquility of your top notch homes.

These 3 BHK luxury flats in Ravet, are upheld by the powerful and glad to-support, Sada Sukhi Raho team. The group’s saying to offer types of assistance that take into account your casual life in our Kohinoor Residences even after belonging remain steadfast to help the happiness of your venture. Kohinoor’s Sada Sukhi Raho Philosophy is to give Branded Homes, Sustainable Living, Active Lifestyle, Secure Living, and Maintenance affirmation to ensure a blissful way of life that is going to enter through Granduer. As one of the prime local locations of North Pune, Ravet is blasting even industrially as the Mumbai-Pune Highway goes through it. The 3 BHK flat in Ravet of Grandeur Tower D will carry harmony to your much bustling way of life, and grin to the existences of your friends and family. Enter through the Kohinoor Doors to start a critical excursion of premium living. Put resources into simply awesome among every one of the new activities of Ravet.

Amenities:

Lift your Lifestyle in a 3 BHK luxury flats in Ravet at Grandeur ‘D’. We realize conveniences make an imperative piece of your and your family’s regular day to day existence. Furthermore with regards to unwinding and family time, why compromise by any means? Revive and celebrate in the grande encounters given by the top notch conveniences of Kohinoor Grandeur. However stupendous as your homes may be, your open air encounters should be one stride ahead. Feel like a ruler the second you get out of your home. Regardless of whether it is an evening stroll following a bustling working day or a Sunday swim, everything is readily available and only a couple of steps from your luxurious flat in Ravet at Kohinoor Grandeur.

Grand Entrance Plaza

Clubhouse Well-equipped Gym

Swimming Pool

Children’s Play Area

Indoor Games

Landscaped Gardens Gazebos and Pergolas

Yoga Deck

Sewage Treatment Plant

Solar Water Heating System Rainwater Harvesting

Generator Backup for Lifts & Common Areas

Cable TV Connection

Separate Staff Toilet

24×7 Security with Check Post

Location:

Pune is an enormous city. Where you choose to reside, makes up a major piece of your way of life. Picking a region includes a ton of variables, from adjacent emergency clinics, schools to what’s nearer to work and how far are the spots of every day needs are. Ravet is an all around associated arising suburb of Pune, in Pimpri-Chinchwad. The Mumbai-Banglore Highway goes through this area and thus the gigantic improvement in the space can be defended. Ravet is otherwise called Pune West’s Multi-Nodal Hub.

This thriving region is decisively situated at the junction of Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad so the inhabitants defeat both. Among all the lodging projects close to Hinjewadi Pune, Grandeur appreciates simple availability to the Hinjewadi IT center, Talegaon MIDC, and Bhosari MIDC, making it achievable for working experts. There are numerous schools and clinics close by with the goal that youthful guardians and families are quiet with regards to availability. Kohinoor Grandeur Ravet is one of the most superior private ventures close to the Mumbai-Pune Expressway. Check the network of this new lodging projects in ravet pune.

WORKSPACES

Hinjawadi IT Park (Ph. 1) – 10.6 km.

Talegaon MIDC – 14.6 km.

Bhosari MIDC – 9.6 km.

EDUCATION

EuroKids Pre-school – 2 km.

Orchids International – 6.3 km.

D.Y.Patil Biotechnology Institute – 5.7 km.

Indira School of Business Studies – 6.8 km.

HEALTHCARE

Aditya Birla Memorial Hospital – 7.2 km.

Varad Hospital – 1 km.

Life Care Hospital – 3.4 km.

CONNECTIVITY

Bhumkar Chowk – 6.8 km.

Pune-Mumbai Expressway – 600 m.

Mumbai-Bengaluru Bypass – 270 m.

Pune International Airport – 28.3 km.



KEY AREAS

Aundh – 14.3 km.

Balewadi – 10.4 km.

Talegaon – 9.5 km

Project Link: https://www.kohinoorpune.com/residential-projects/kohinoor-grandeur-3-bhk-flats-in-ravet-pune/project-overview

About Us:

Kohinoor Group has proudly stood tall as a leader in Pune’s real estate development sector for over 30 years. When the group commenced operations in 1983 under the able leadership of its Chairman & Managing Director, Mr Krishnakumar Goyal, they started a cement trading business.

Construction and development began only in 1989 under the name of Kohinoor Constructions. Today the group has developed and delivered over 4 million sq. ft across Pune and has over 3 million sq. ft of spaces currently under development. It also has diversified interests in other verticals like Manufacturing, Logistics and Services.

In the last decade every project that Kohinoor Group has undertaken has been planned entirely before starting any construction work – an inspiration that Mr Vineet Goyal and Mr Rajesh Goyal, Jt. Managing Directors, Kohinoor Group learnt from Japanese construction practices. Be it residential properties or commercial projects, Kohinoor always thinks about the needs and wants of their customer base before taking any decisions.

Contact Us:

Mumbai Pune Bypass Rd, Ravet,

Pimpri-Chinchwad,

Maharashtra 412101

PH No: 020 6764 1839

Email: sales@kohinoorpune.com