EClinical Solutions Market Outlook, End Users Analysis and Share by Type to 2025

The eClinical Solutions Market report provides a detailed evaluation of the industry by highlighting information on different aspects which include drivers, restraints, growth opportunities, and threats. This information can help stakeholders to make appropriate decisions before investing. It also provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, competitive landscape, impact of domestic market players and value chain optimization. Furthermore, it sheds light on the market contribution, recent developments and successful marketing strategies of leading companies.

Market Insights

The global eClinical solutions market size is predicted to value at USD 12.05 million by 2025, during the forecast period. The market is subject to undergo substantial growth due to the rise in the R&D activities by several biopharma and healthcare organizations, the growing use of automated solutions in medical trials, and the rise in the customer base. Various advanced technologies such as electronic data capture via Wi-Fi-enabled devices in the field of clinical trials have led to rapid development in the eClinical solutions industry in recent years.

The constant need for tracing and diagnosis of clinical data is influencing the clinics and hospitals to adopt efficient clinical solutions, thus escalating market growth over the forecast period. Additionally, the crucial need for a highly efficient clinical process is poised to influence the growth of the industry. Globally, the eClinical solutions industry is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 13.6% in the forecast period, thus providing numerous opportunities for market players to invest in research and development in the eClinical solutions market.

eClinical Solutions Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2025)

Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment (eCOA)

Electronic Data Capture (EDC) and Clinical Data Management Systems (CDMS)

Clinical Analytics Platforms

Clinical Data Integration Platforms

Safety Solutions

Clinical Trial Management Systems (CTMS)

Randomization and Trial Supply Management (RTSM)

Electronic Trial Master File (eTMF)

eClinical Solutions Delivery Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2025)

Web-hosted (On-demand)

Licensed Enterprise (On-premise)

Cloud-based

Key Players Analysis covered in these report

IBM

Oracle

Medidata Solutions Incorporations

Bio Clinical Solutions

DATATRAK Incorporations

CRF Health Solutions

The eClinical solutions market is divided into regional market segments such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Africa. North America has shown major growth in recent years owing to the rise adoption of modern techniques in the healthcare sector and the presence of prominent industry players in the region. Asia-Pacific region is predicted to hold a major market share in the eClinical solutions industry with massive growth in the forecast period. Countries such as India, China, and Singapore are leading the Asia-Pacific market with the growing need for medical infrastructure and increasing the occurrence of chronic diseases like cancer and cardiovascular disorders.

