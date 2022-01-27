Compostable Food Service Tray Market is Estimated to Experience a Hike in Growth by 2026

Posted on 2022-01-27 by in Retail // 0 Comments

CITY, Country, 2021-Mar-02 — /EPR Network/ —

Nowadays, compostable food service tray is widely used by restaurants as they have an added advantage over biodegradable food service trays. Compostable food service tray is not only environment friendly, but also an energy source because of their compostable nature. The composting of food service trays is an accelerated and managed form of biodegradation.

Compostable food service tray is microwave and freezer safe and are suitable for hot as well as cold fill. Compostable food service tray is viable alternatives to other plastic and fibre non-compostable food as they provide consumers the convenience of the disposal of dishes without wastage.

Request for Sample Report with Statistical Info:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=2735

Global Compostable Food Service Tray Market: Dynamics

Compostable food service tray is an ideal choices for single-use food service packaging at quick-serve restaurants and grocery stores that sell fresh produce and poultry. Manufacturers are switching from petroleum-based plastic foam to biodegradable and compostable food service tray , which has resulted in a reduction in the generation of green-house gas. Moreover, compostable food service tray reduces waste. Owing to this, Seattle, a city in the U.S., has banned the usage of Styrofoam products at restaurants and grocery stores. The brown tan colour of compostable food service tray helps consumers identify compostable packaging, and this is expected to prevent contamination in the waste stream. Moreover, the scarcity of petroleum-based plastic and its harmful effects on the environment are two key factors driving the compostable food service tray market.

Request for TOC of this Report:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=T&rep_id=2735

Did you know?

The labels of compostable food packaging, such as food trays, clamshell containers and cups, need to also be compostable. The usage of non-composting labels leads to contamination during the composting process.

Global Compostable Food Service Tray Market: Segmentation

The global compostable food service tray market is segmented on the basis of compartments into:

  • Single compartment
  • 2-4 compartments
  • More than 4 compartments

The global compostable food service tray market is segmented on the basis of material into:

  • Bagasse
  • Bamboo
  • Wheat Straw Fibre
  • Palm Leaves
  • Paperboard

The global compostable food service tray market is segmented on the basis of shape into:

  • Rectangular
  • Circular

The global compostable food service tray market is segmented on the basis of end use into:

  • Restaurants
    • Limited Service
    • Full service
  • Bars
  • Groceries
  • Confectionery
  • Fresh Produce industry

Looking for Regional & Segment Analysis? Check here: (Ask Analyst)

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=2735

Global Compostable Food Service Tray Market: Regional Outlook

North America has been reported to be the largest market for compostable food service tray due to a ban on the usage of polystyrene food trays in some parts of the U.S. In 2015, the Urban School of Alliance, a coalition of the largest school districts in the U.S., announced that it will start using round compostable food service tray at its cafeterias. The Europe compostable food service tray market is the second largest in terms of market share after North America. The German national organisation for standardisation or DIN operates a certification program for compostable products and licenses the European mark developed by European Bioplastics. Certain regulations on the usage of plastic food packaging in Europe is driving the market for compostable food service tray in the region.

Global Compostable Food Service Tray Market: Key Manufacturers

  • Green Paper Products
  • Good Start Packaging
  • World Centric
  • ABENA
  • Elevate Packaging
  • Green Safe
  • CFK
  • Carlisle

About Fact.MR

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner. 

Contact:
US Sales Office:
11140 Rockville Pike
Suite 400
Rockville, MD 20852
United States
Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Corporate Headquarter:
Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),
Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,
Jumeirah Lakes Towers,
Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2022 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution