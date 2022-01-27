Industrial Filter Paper Market is likely to register double digit CAGR during 2022 to 2026

Industrial filter paper acts as a semi-permeable paper barrier when it is placed perpendicular to the flow of the liquid. It is used for the separation of solids and liquids in bulk. It helps create solutions with optimum clarity, flow rate and improved overall performance.

Industrial filter paper is available in different grades, which include plain, embossed, non-woven and other standard grades for applications where clarity is a major concern. Industrial filter paper can be customised in different features and formats according to the requirements of end users. Customised industrial filter paper is usually used for the filtration of oils, beverages and galvanic baths. Pain and embossed industrial filter paper provides a larger filtration area and offers high filtration speeds. Filter boards are manufactured according to specific applications, and they can be produced in disc or sheet formats with one or more holes, which enables their usage in filter press systems. Non-woven industrial filter paper is made of rayon and polyester.

Global Industrial Filter Paper Market: Dynamics

The industrial grades of filter paper include Industrial Standard (IST), Industrial Wet Strengthened (IWS) and Industrial Heavy Duty (IHD). Industrial filter papers are used for less sensitive but low-cost analytical work. They are widely used as emission controls for chimneys, gas pre-filtration, upstream of measuring apparatus, etc. In addition, industrial filter paper can be used in high temperatures of up to 500°C. Furthermore, industrial filter paper is bleached white and the smooth surface offers easy scraping or spraying of precipitates off the surface. The demand for high accuracy and quality of products in sectors such as medical & diagnostic, food & beverages, chemical & pharmaceutical industries and the recycling of oil & industrial liquids is driving the market. In addition, industrial filter paper is used as an aid in the production process of products and as a basic material or as a substrate for chemical materials due to its high absorbency. The filtration and separation industry provides the best current technology in support of a cleaner environment. Stringent regulations pertaining to emissions and industrial waste is expected to drive the market for industrial filter paper.

Global Industrial Filter Paper Market: Segmentation

The global industrial filter paper market is segmented on the basis of paper types as follows:

Plain

Embossed

Creped

Filter Boards

Filter Discs

Non-Oven Filter

The global industrial filter paper market is segmented on the basis of diameter (µm) as follows:

1-10 µm

10 – 20 µm

20 µm & above

The global industrial filter paper market is segmented on the basis of filtration application as follows:

Emulsions

Juices

Oils

Wine

Galvanic baths

Spirits

Mild Acids & Alkalis

Others

Global Industrial Filter Paper Market is segmented on the basis of end-use as follows:

Food & Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Personal Care & Cosmetics

Chemical

Oil Industry

Others

Global Industrial Filter Paper Market: Regional Outlook

The U.S is likely to account for the highest share in the global industrial filter paper market during the forecast period followed by the U.K. Steady industrialisation and the demand for high-quality products is among the key drivers of the market. Moreover, high demand from the food & beverage industry in countries such as China and India is expected to drive the market in the Asia-Pacific region.

Global Industrial Filter Paper Market: Key Players

GIC Scientific

CHMLAB Group

Advantec

Poly Papers Ltd.

Filcon Filters

Great Lakes Filters

Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A

Hahnemühle

VWR

Filter Lab

Griff Paper & Film

