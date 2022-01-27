Laser Self-Adhesive Tear Market is Estimated to Flourish at by 2026

Laser Self-adhesive Tear Tape Market: Overview

Adhesive tapes have several advantages over other assembly methods, which include mechanical fixing, glues and others. Adhesive tapes have a wide range of applications.

Laser self-adhesive tear tape is widely used in the packaging of cigarettes, tobacco packaging, envelopes, audio-visual products and boxes, among others as a secure opening device. Laser self-adhesive tear tape also provide security with aided holograms.

Laser self-adhesive tear tape can be made of Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) or polyester material. BOPP is a widely used material used for the production of laser self-adhesive tear tape. Laser self-adhesive tear tape is used in various end-use sectors, which include electrical & electronics, consumer goods, cosmetics & personal care and automotive, among others.

Laser self-adhesive tear tape is available in various thicknesses. Moreover, laser self-adhesive tear tape can be double-sided or single-sided, which means that the adhesive is placed either on both sides of the laser self-adhesive tear tape or only at one side. Hence, outlook for the global laser self-adhesive tear tape market is expected to be positive during the forecast period.

Laser Self-adhesive Tear Tape Market: Dynamics

The demand for durable and secure closures across multiple end-use industries is proliferating, and this is expected to boost the demand for laser self-adhesive tear tapes during the next decade. Laser self-adhesive tear tapes are widely used for the packaging of products as mentioned above so that they can be opened easily without the fear of forgery.

Laser self-adhesive tear tapes have holographic images that ensure the authenticity of the products in industries such as pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, tobacco manufacturing and other sectors where fake products can be made easily. Thus, laser self-adhesive tear tape helps prevent counterfeiting issues. These factors are expected to propel the global laser self-adhesive tear tape market during the forecast period.

s the demand for the secure and authentic packaging is growing, the laser self-adhesive tear tape market is expected to gain momentum. Laser self-adhesive tear tape can be available in various thicknesses ranging from 1 mm to 8 mm.

In addition, laser self-adhesive tear tape can be customised as per the requirements of consumers. Laser self-adhesive tear tape can offer good printability, due to which it acts as a medium for branding and promotion for manufacturers.

These factors are expected to fuel the global growth of the laser self-adhesive tear tape market during the next couple of decades. However, the availability of alternatives such as holographic tapes and holograms is one of the factors that is likely to hamper the growth of the global laser self-adhesive tear tape market during the next decade. Overall, the market for laser self-adhesive tear tapes is expected to witness a positive outlook in the future.

Laser Self-adhesive Tear Tape Market: Segmentation

Globally, the laser self-adhesive tear tape market has been segmented on the basis of material type, product type, thickness, end use and region:

On the basis of material type, the global laser self-adhesive tear tape market has been segmented as:

Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP)

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

Polyethylene terephthalate (PET)

Others

On the basis of product type, the global laser self-adhesive tear tape market has been segmented as:

Single-Sided Tape

Double-Sided Tape

On the basis of thickness, the global laser self-adhesive tear tape market has been segmented as:

1 mm – 3 mm

3 mm – 5 mm

5 mm – 7 mm

7 mm & above

On the basis of end use, the global laser self-adhesive tear tape market has been segmented as:

Tobacco Packaging

Electrical & Electronics

Cosmetics & Personal Care

Pharmaceuticals

Automotive

Others

Regional Outlook

In the APEJ region, the production of counterfeit or fake products is high and is increasing continuously, especially in countries such as China and India. In addition, China is considered to be one of the largest manufacturers and exporters of counterfeit products across the globe.

Hence, there is a need to overcome the forgery of authentic products. Due to these factors, the demand for laser self-adhesive tear tape is expected to expand during the forecast period.

In North America, the U.S. is expected to account for the highest growth of the laser self-adhesive tear tape market due to the rising concerns among manufacturers to ensure the authenticity of their products. In Western Europe, countries such as France and Italy, among others, are home to some of the prominent cosmetic companies in the world.

The need for active packaging is growing to keep product credibility. This factor is expected to drive the demand for laser self-adhesive tear tape in the region. Similar trends are expected to be followed by other regions in the global laser self-adhesive tear tape market during the forecast period.

Laser Self-adhesive Tear Tape Market: Key Players

Some of the leading players operating in the global laser self-adhesive tear tape market are:

Wuxi Mu Lei anti-counterfeit packaging Technology Co., Ltd.

Guangzhou Binhao Technology Co., Ltd.

ACE Group

Kiran Holographics

Suzhou Image Laser Technology Co., Ltd.

