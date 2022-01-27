Paper IBC Container Market is Playing Significant Growth During 2026

A paper IBC container is an economical and environment-friendly alternative for rigid containers such as plastic or metal intermediate bulk containers and bottle-in-cages. Generally, paper IBC containers are made from corrugated paper sheets. These containers are ideal for storing nonhazardous liquids & solutions. A paper IBC container is a one-way package, which is easy to handle. Paper IBC containers are biodegradable and recyclable in nature. They offer high compression strength and have good storage efficiency. The heavy duty nine ply paper IBC container is capable of withstanding up to 10,000 lbs. of compression force. Paper IBC containers are kept on pallets, which consist of top deck boards, bottom deck boards, and runners. Most of the manufacturers of paper IBC containers also provide accessories such as valves and threaded connectors.

Paper IBC containers find application in the storage of oils, sauces, syrups, gels, etc. These containers occupy less space as compared to drums and other bulk containers. Paper IBC containers need to pass several stringent quality assurance tests like ISTA (International Safe Transit Association) shock & vibration tests, and have to meet several requirements in order to assure the highest quality standard, safety, and hygiene.

Global Paper IBC Container Market: Dynamics

The increasing freight transportation across the globe is one of the major factors that is driving the market of paper IBC containers. Paper IBC containers are made up of renewable resources, and are recyclable in nature, which drives the market, globally. Also, they do not incur cleaning expenses or disposal costs, which is one of the major advantages of using Paper IBC containers, thus driving the market. These containers reduce filling and discharging time, and require less storage space during the transportation of liquids in bulk quantities. Also, increasing commodity trade in emerging nations is expected to drive the paper IBC container market during the forecast period.

However, paper IBC containers cannot be placed in more than two stages during transportation, and not more than a height of three stages when kept in a warehouse.

Global Paper IBC Container Market: Segmentation

On the basis of product type, the global paper IBC containers market can be segmented as:

3-ply Paper IBC Containers

9-ply Paper IBC Containers

On the basis of shape, the global paper IBC containers market can be segmented as:

Square

Rectangular

Octagon

Others

On the basis of end use, the global paper IBC containers market can be segmented as:

Food & Beverages Industry

Pharmaceuticals Industry

Personal Care & Cosmetics Industry

Chemicals Industry

Others

Global Paper IBC Container Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the global paper IBC containers market can be segmented based on regions such as North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, MEA, APEJ, and Japan. APEJ accounts for a lion’s share in the global paper IBC container market, due to high exports in emerging economies such as China and India. China is the largest exporter in the world, exporting goods valued at US$ 2.6K billion. The U.S., Europe, and MEA are anticipated to witness moderate CAGRs over the forecast period, owing to the growing industrialization in these regions.

Global Paper IBC Container Market: Key Players

Some of the key players in the paper IBC container market are as follows:

Karions Ltd.

BARR Plastics Inc.

DACO Corporation

ILC Dover LP

SpaceKraft Ltd.

Dongguan Uni-Packing Heavy-Duty Packing Technology Co., Ltd.

Shandong Anthente New Materials Technology Co., Ltd

Tri-Wall Package Materials Co., Ltd.

NYLEX (MALAYSIA) BERHAD

Many local and unrecognized players are expected to contribute to the global paper IBC container market during forecast period.

