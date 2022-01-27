Rise in Demand from Medical Sector is Likely to Fuel Sales of Disposable Gloves – New Study by Fact.MR

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Disposable Gloves market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply. The latest report by Fact.MR provides detailed Market Analysis of Disposable Gloves

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Disposable Gloves. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of Disposable Gloves Market across various industries and regions.

This newly published and insightful report sheds light on Market Insights of Disposable Gloves, key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of Disposable Gloves Market.

Segmentation by Category

Material

Nitrile

Natural Rubber

Neoprene

Polyethylene

Product Type

Powdered

Non-powdered

End User

Medical

Chemicals

Automotive

Oil & Gas

Others

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Competitive Landscape

The global disposable gloves market space is becoming tougher in terms of competition, while thriving on key players. In order to sustain their positions, key players are launching a wider range of products. For instance,

Adenna LLC launched its new Dark Light® Nitrile Powder Free (PF) Exam Gloves, EMPOWER® Nitrile Powder Free Exam Gloves, and others, a couple of years back.

Smart Glove launched its new metal detectable gloves, sterile examination gloves, medical examination gloves, and others, during the last 5 years.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has led to substantial growth in the personal hygiene and protection sector, and demand for disposable gloves has gained high traction. While adoption of disposable gloves in untapped markets is creating promising opportunities for stakeholders, surge in demand from the medical and healthcare sector is further fuelling the growth of manufacturers. Besides, these gloves are also widely used in the automotive, chemical, and oil & gas end-use sectors on a large scale.

The latest report on ‘disposable gloves’ by Fact.MR offers a detailed analysis of the current market trends, demand-supply curves, and growth & restraining factors for potential players during the forecast period of 2021 to 2031. According to the report, increase in healthcare expenditure and rising requirements from varied end-use sectors will remain key driving factors to industry growth, with demand for nitrile disposable gloves surging across geographies. Overall, the industry outlook will remain progressive with the market projected to expand at a CAGR of over 10% through 2031.

Key Takeaways from Study

High demand for nitrile gloves likely to be witnessed

Rise in demand from medical sector to fuel sales significantly

Non-powdered disposable gloves to have major share of revenue in terms of product type

The United States to lead in the world’s largest disposable gloves industry – North America

Germany remains the hotspot in Europe disposable gloves market

China, Japan, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, and France to remain highly lucrative markets over the next ten years

“With personal hygiene and safety gaining serious prominence, demand for disposable gloves is skyrocketing. Furthermore, various governmental rules, regulations, and initiatives are favoring manufactures in increasing their sales footprint,”says a Fact.MR analyst.

How is Surge in Demand from the Medical Sector Key to Disposable Glove Manufacturers?

Disposable gloves are extensively used in the medical sector while treating patients with infectious diseases; during surgeries; and for maintaining the hygiene and safety of doctors, health workers, and patients. According to a report titled “Size and Distribution of the Global Volume of Surgery” by the World Health Organization (WHO) on 1st March 2016, the estimated mean global surgical rate is 4,469 operations per 100,000 people per year. This data portrays the requirement for medical disposables, including gloves for surgical procedures across the globe.

As stated in a report titled “Strategies for Optimizing the Supply of Disposable Medical Gloves”, published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on 23rd December 2020, in order to help healthcare facilities plan and optimize the use of gloves in response to COVID-19, CDC has developed a Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Burn Rate Calculator, where three general strata are used to describe surge capacity-

Conventional capacity

Contingency capacity

Crisis capacity

Such initiatives are further catering to the growth of disposable glove suppliers across the world.



Key Question answered in the survey of Disposable Gloves market report:

Sales and Demand of Disposable Gloves

Growth of Disposable Gloves Market

Market Analysis of Disposable Gloves

Market Insights of Disposable Gloves

Key Drivers Impacting the Disposable Gloves market

Which are the Key drivers impacted by Disposable Gloves market

Restraints Shaping Market Growth

Market Survey of Disposable Gloves

