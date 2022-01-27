Processed Cheese Market is Projected to Reach a Value Pool of US$ 24 Billion by 2031 End

The unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic has affected the global economy to a great extent. Considering the food industry, one of the most important sectors of the economy, a tremendous impact has been witnessed on the entire process from the field to the consumer. The restrictions in the movement of workers, closure of food production facilities, and changes in consumer demand have put excessive pressure on the food industry.

The processed cheese market has seen a historical CAGR of nearly 2.1% in emerging markets and reached a value pool of US$ 24 billion in 2029. The global processed cheese market is poised to expand positively at a CAGR of over 4.4% during the forecast period (2020-2029).

Processed Cheese Market: Segmentation

FactMR’s study has done the segmentation of processed cheese market on the basis of cheese types, form, milk source, end use and distribution across seven regions.

Cheese Type

Blue Cheese

Brick Cheese

Camembert Cheese

Cheddar Cheese

Cottage Cheese

Cream Cheese

Mozerella Cheese

Romano Cheese

Swiss Cheese

Other Processed Cheese

Form

Cheese Blocks

Traingle

Rectangle

Circle

Square

Cheese Slice

Cheese Spread

Cheese Spray

Milk Source

Cattle Milk

Goat Milk

Sheep Milk

End Use

Retail / Household

HoReCa

F&B Processors

Snacks Manufacturers

Bakery and Confectionery Product Manufacturers

Sauces and Condiment Manufacturers

Ready Meal Manufacturers

Packaged Food Manufacturers

Other F&B Processors

Distribution

Direct Sales (B2B)

Hypermarkets and Supermarkets

Club Stores

Discounters

Grocery Retailers

Convenience Stores

Online Stores

Regions

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

MEA

Nowadays, consumer preferences are shifting toward healthy, organic and nutritious food products, which is mainly attributed to the surge in the prevalence of lifestyle diseases including diabetes, cholesterol levels, and hypertension. This has substantially reduced the consumption of processed cheese, particularly by highly health-conscious consumers as well as young consumers. The global processed cheese market is projected to register a sluggish expansion throughout the forecast period 2017 to 2022, according to a recently published research by Fact.MR. Revenues from the market are expected to exceed US$ 17,000 Mn by the end of forecast period.

Growing Demand for Processed Cheese by Food Service Manufacturers to Sustain the Market Growth

Generally, processed cheese are used in adding taste to sandwiches and burgers. This is mainly because processed cheese are easy to pair with a large number of ingredients. Fast food has witnessed a rise in popularity, especially in developing countries, which in turn is expected to influence the market growth. Processed cheese is also being used in several shredded, or sliced applications, as well as in pizza toppings. Demand for processed cheese by food service manufacturers has gained an uptick since the recent past. Food service manufacturers opt for processed cheese owing to its property of high melting, and smooth taste. These factors are expected to sustain the market growth of processed cheese.

Europe is expected to retain its dominance in the global market for processed cheese, in terms of revenues. Revenues from the processed cheese market in Europe will account for nearly half share of the market over the forecast period. The market for processed cheese in Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) is projected to create an absolute $ opportunity of US$ 344.3 Mn between 2017 and 2022.

Wholesales/Distributor/ Direct Segment to Remain the Largest Sales Channel for Processed Cheese

Online retailers segment is estimated to remain the fastest expanding sales channel in the global processed cheese market. Wholesales/distributor/direct segment is projected to remain the most lucrative sales channel for processed cheese during the forecast period. However, processed cheese sales in convenience stores are expected to register the lowest CAGR in the market through 2022.

By product form, processed cheese blocks are projected to remain preferred among consumers, with sales estimated to account for nearly US$ 4,500 Mn revenues by 2022-end. In addition, sales of processed cheese slices are estimated to exhibit the fastest growth through 2022.

Sales of processed cheese sourced from cattle milk are projected to reflect the fastest growth through 2022, followed by processed cheese sourced from sheep milk. In terms of revenues, goat milk processed cheese are expected to remain dominant in the market throughout the forecast period.

Food & Beverage Processing Application of Processed Cheese to Hold over One-Third Revenue Share of the Market

Accounting for more than one-third market revenue share, food & beverage processing is projected to hold its position as the largest application segment in the global processed cheese market. In terms of revenues, hotel, restaurants, cafes (HoReCa) are anticipated to be the second most lucrative application segment in the market by 2022-end.

