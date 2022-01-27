Europe is Projected to Dominate the Global Sport Training Accessories Market During Forecast Period 2021-2031

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Sport Training Accessories market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply. The latest report by Fact.MR provides detailed Market Analysis of Sport Training Accessories

Global sport accessories market is projected to register a steady CAGR during the forecast period 2017 to 2022, according to a recent research by Fact.MR. Fact.MR’s report estimates the global market for sport accessories to rake in nearly US$ 95,000 Mn revenues by 2022-end.

In fact, many of the leading brands are entering the e-commerce domain to increase their online presence and maintain a competitive edge. Fact.MR’s recently published report projects that the global sport accessories market will surge at an above average CAGR between 2017 and 2022.

Market Taxonomy

Product Type Headgear

Goggles

Hiking Jacket

Water Bottles

Gloves

Training Accessories

Bags

Swimming Accessories

Boxing Bag

Others Distribution Channel Hypermarket/Supermarket

Departmental Stores

Online Retail

Sport Stores

Others Price-Based Economy

Mid

Premium

Super-premium Demographics Men

Women

Kids

(Additional information, including cross-sectional data and country-wise analysis & forecast is available in the report)

Competition Tracking

Adidas AG

NIKE Inc.

PUMA SE

Wolverine World Wide Inc.

V.F. Corporation

New Balance Inc.

Apple Inc.

ASCIS Corporation

Everlast Worldwide Inc.

Under Armour Inc.

Decathlon S.A

are the key market participants profiled in Fact.MR’s report.

There has been a significant rise in demand for adventure sports across the globe over the past few years. Several corporate as well as government organizations across developed economies including Australia, the U.S., and the U.K. are taking initiatives such as women festival of cycling, and challenge ride series 2017, in a bid to encourage people in using bicycles for adventure sports, and as the mode of transportation. Popularity of ball sports such as soccer, rugby, and cricket is witnessing a surge, along with increase in participation rates. These factors might influence growth of the global sport accessories market over the forecast period.

Soaring popularity of extreme sports events such as BC Bike Race, World Freestyle Kayak Championships, and the ISA World Masters Surfing Championship is further expected to propel demand for accessories associated with these extreme sports. Moreover, increasing media coverage on various global sporting events including FIFA World Cups, Commonwealth Games, and the Olympic Games are attracting the youth population to participate more in sports. The sports industry has rapidly adopted new technologies in order to introduce more advanced and application-specific products.

7 Key Projections on Future of Global Market for Sport Accessories

Although head gear will continue to be the largest product segment, sales of hiking jacket is projected to emerge as the fastest selling product in the market over the forecast period. Sport stores and departmental stores will remain the most lucrative distribution channels for sports accessories across the globe. Revenues from these two distribution channels are estimated to collectively account for a significant share of the market by the end of 2022. Online sports channel will remain the fastest expanding distribution channel for sports accessories during 2017 to 2022. Accounting for more than one-third revenue share of the market, economy-priced sports accessories is expected to retain its dominance in the global market. Sales of super premium-priced sports accessories are anticipated to register the highest CAGR over 2022. Based on demographics, men sports accessories will account for the largest revenues, with sales estimated to expand at a steady CAGR through 2022. Sales of women sports accessories, however, will register a relatively higher CAGR than all the other demographic segments in the market through 2022. In terms of revenue, Europe will remain the most lucrative market for sports accessories, followed by North America. APEJ will hold its position as the fastest expanding market for sports accessories through 2022.

