Sales of Alkaline Colloidal Silica are Estimated to Grow at a Volume CAGR of over 5% During the Forecast Period 2029

The Fact.MR research study offers a panoramic view of opportunities in the global colloidal silica Industry over the assessment period. As per the report, the Sales of colloidal silica are estimated to grow at a volume CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period.

Global sales of colloidal silica is estimated to surpass 403,700 tons through 2029, says the recently published report by Fact.MR. Increasing requirement for effective binders is estimated to load the dice in favor of liquid silicon dioxide applications across an umpteen number of applications, including coatings, electronics, construction, thereby creating sustained opportunities for the colloidal silica industry.

According to the research study, electrical equipment & electronics industry will continue to sustain high demand for colloidal silica, for the fact that colloidal silica plays a critical role in producing flat and uniform water surfaces during production of electronic & electrical devices.

Global sales of colloidal silica were valued at over US$ 800 Mn in 2018, with gains primarily driven by growing applications in coatings, electronics, and construction industries.

“Colloidal silica also serves as a final polishing additive and a rough surface remover in the electronics & electrical equipment space, thereby eliminating the necessity of other steps of surface preparation. Moreover, adoption of colloidal silica will also continue to scale up in the construction space, for the fact that colloidal silica holds the potential to breathe life into durability and strength of concrete mixtures”, says the Fact.MR report.

Demand for colloidal silica from coating applications is also registering a significant uptick, owing to rising demand for reinforcing materials for paints and coatings. Customer desire for multipurpose coatings with vigorous physical and chemical properties is on a significant rise, which is further necessitating the adoption of colloidal silica. In addition, growing fad for customized paints and coatings is also setting an optimistic tone for adoption of colloidal silica in the coatings landscape, with global sales estimated to surpass 114, 400 tons in 2019.

Acidic Vs. Alkaline – Gains Remain Marginally Competitive

According to the report, end users will continue to show high preference for acidic colloidal silica. With a market share of over 50% in 2018, acidic colloidal silica will remain the highly-preferred formulation type, owing to its exceptional stability. However, the report also finds a gradual leaning towards alkaline colloidal silica and this inclination is likely to gather significant momentum over the years.

In the immensely-competitive colloidal silica market space, a strong portfolio with high-quality offerings will continue to be key differentiating factor for the market players. According to the report, prominent manufacturers are emphasizing on product innovations and developments to sustain their foothold in the global market space. This, in turn, will set the pace for the influx of further developments and innovations well-aligned with end user requirements, thereby paving new growth avenues for the colloidal silica market through 2029.

Key players are focusing on establishment of new production and R&D facilities across multiple regions, with a sole objective of catering to regional demands and expanding their geographical reach. For instance, W. R. Grace & Co. flagged off the construction of its new colloidal silica plant at its exclusive European flagship R&D and manufacturing facility in Worms, Germany. The establishment of this new plant will amplify Grace’s technology paradigms and boost the company’s production capability & flexibility. In addition, key companies are also offering custom-made colloidal silica in line with customer requirements and specifications, which will further solidify their product portfolios.

