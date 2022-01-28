Fruit Snacks Market: Ecommerce Segment to Witness Flourishing Sales on Back of Sophisticated Logistics – Fact.MR Survey

250 Pages Fruit Snacks Market Survey by Fact MR, A Leading Business and Competitive Intelligence Provider

The unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic has affected the global economy to a great extent. Considering the food industry, one of the most important sectors of the economy, a tremendous impact has been witnessed on the entire process from the field to the consumer. The restrictions in the movement of workers, closure of food production facilities, and changes in consumer demand have put excessive pressure on the food industry.

Global fruit snacks Market: In-Depth Assessment on Key Segments

The global fruit snacks market is segmented on the basis of nature, product type, distribution channel and region.

Nature Organic

Conventional Product Type Sweets & Savories

Freeze Dried

Extruded Strips

Others

Dairy Products

Beverages Distribution Channel Modern Trade

Specialty Stores

Convenience Stores

Online Stores

Departmental Stores / Mom & Pop Stores

Drug Stores & Pharmacies

Travel Retails Region North America

Latin America

Europe

APAC

MEA

This taxonomy and the detailed toc prepared are confidential and intended exclusively for the individual or entity with whom it is being shared. Reading, disseminating, distributing, or copying this to any party other than addressee(s) is unauthorized and prohibited.

Global Fruit Snacks Market – Scope Of The Report

The following report provides forecast and analysis of the global fruit snacks market along with the historical data of 2013, estimated data 2019 and forecast data up to 2027 in terms of revenue (US$ Mn), according to a Fact.MR study. The research propounds critical trends that are currently influencing growth within the global fruit snacks market along with several macro-economic indicators.

This newly published and insightful report on fruit snacks sheds light on key dynamics, and their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users, which are expected to transform the future of the global fruit snacks market.

The report also comprises the study of current issues with end users and opportunities for fruit snacks. It also contains value chain analysis, including the key market participants.

To provide users of this report with a comprehensive view of the market, we have included a detailed competitive analysis about the key players involved in the market and strategic overviews.

The dashboard included in the report provides a detailed comparison of fruit snacks manufacturers on parameters such as total revenue, product offerings, and key strategies. A list of key companies operating in the fruit snacks market provided in the report adds to the credibility of this exhaustive research study.

Country-specific assessment on demand for fruit snacks has been provided for each regional market, along with the market size valuation and forecast price point assessment, price index and impact analysis of key regional and country-wise dynamics, which were obtained through quotes from numerous fruit snacks manufacturers, experts, and suppliers.

Y-o-Y growth projections have also been offered on all regional markets incorporated in the report. Moreover, future trends, growth prospects, and other possibilities related to the market have been answered in the report.

The report provides company-level market share analysis, which has been derived on the basis of the company’s annual sales and segmental revenue in all the target end-use industries.

The market has been forecasted based on constant currency rates. The report provides detailed competitive and company profiles of key participants operating in the global market. Some of the major competitors operating in the fruit snacks market are Welch Foods Inc., General Mills Inc., Kellogg Co, SunOpta and others.

Key Takeaways of Fruit Snacks Market

When it comes to heightened global sales of fruit snacks, consumer awareness and preferences are further accompanied by an increasing number of government initiatives

North America had an overall market share of more than 25%. Increasing millennial propensity for convenience foods with a high nutritional quotient will drive the fruit snacks market in this area

Asia Pacific will be the most lucrative region for the fruit snacks market during the forecast period with a growth rate of over 5.5%. Growing fears about high sugar intake, artificial ingredients and dissatisfaction with daily indulgence is causing Asian consumers to shift towards fruit snacks

Beverages comprised over 35% of the overall market share. A rapid increase in functional drink consumption due to increased health concerns will drive the market for fruity beverages such as juice and smoothies in the forecast timeline

Mainstream stores hold a dominant market share for fruit snacks. An increasing number of modern retail outlets across all regions, including supermarkets and hypermarkets, etc., will support the segmental share for mainstream distribution channels

E-commerce giants are including active food catalogs on their websites, which again provide more exposure to food snack products because they do not have to compete for a physical space on the grocery shelves

“Shifting consumer preference for easy and balanced snacking choices supported by the growing count of supermarkets & hypermarkets is expected to drive the global fruit snacks market” says the Fact.MR analyst

