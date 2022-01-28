Baby Diapers Market: Diaper Recycling Efforts of Manufacturers will Regain Consumer Loyalty & Fuel Sales – Fact.MR Study

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Baby Diapers market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply. The latest report by Fact.MR provides detailed Market Analysis of Baby Diapers

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Baby Diapers. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market.

A recently compiled Fact.MR report foresees the global baby diapers market to record a stable 5.3% volume CAGR over the period of forecast, 2017 to 2026. Revenues from worldwide sales of baby diapers are estimated to exceed US$ 86,000 Mn by 2026-end. In terms of both value and volume, North America is envisaged to remain the largest market for baby diapers, with demand driven by a plethora of factors including robust working population and high literacy rate.

This newly published and insightful report sheds light on Market Insights of Baby Diapers, key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of Baby Diapers Market.

Market Taxonomy

Region North America

Latin America

Europe

Japan

APEJ

MEA Product Type Disposable Underwear

Disposable Pull-Ups

Cloth All-in-One Diapers

Cloth Fitted or Contour Diapers

Cloth Pocket Diapers

Cloth Pre-Folded Diapers

Cloth Unfolded Diapers

Training Nappy

Swim Suit

Other Product Types Diaper Style Pull On

Tab Closure

Hook & Loop Baby Weight Less than 12 lbs

12-18 lbs

19-24 lbs

25-35 lbs

More than 35 lbs Distribution Channel Modern Trade Channels

Speciality Store

Convenience Store

Third Party Online Channel

Drug Store

Direct-to-Customer Channel

Competitive Landscape

Baby diapers manufacturers are shifting their focus towards launching new products and innovating existing product line in order to address the needs of different customers and create a large customer base. Key players are coming up with updated technology that comprises of a sensor informing about the need to change diaper of a baby which prevents rashes and protects the skin. For instance, in 2020, Pampers launched ‘smart diaper’ that automatically keeps a track of the sleeping schedule of a baby and notifies whenever the diaper gets wet.

Key Takeaways from Fact.MR’s Report on Baby Diapers Market

Disposable underwear will continue to be the dominant product type in the market, in terms of value. Demand for disposable underwear is primarily driven by their convenience and ease of use.

Based on diaper style, pull on baby diapers are estimated to account for the bulk revenue shares of the market during the forecast period. Pull on baby diapers are also expected to record the fastest volume sales through 2026.

Sales of baby diapers will remain the highest for use in babies with less than 12 lbs weight. Babies with a weight of less than 12 lbs will account for approximately one-third market revenue share by 2026-end.

Modern trade channel are anticipated to remain dominant distribution channels for baby diapers, and are estimated to latch onto nearly two-fifth market revenue share by 2026-end.

Fujian Shuangheng Group Co., Ltd., Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA, Johnson & Johnson Private Ltd., and several other prominent market participants have been profiled and analyzed in detail in this report.

