Sports Flooring Market Global Industry Analysis, size, share and Forecast 2021-2031

Global sports flooring market is forecasted to reach a figure of about US$ 2,150 Mn in 2026 and sports flooring market growth is poised to exhibit a 3.1% CAGR in the period of assessment.

Sports flooring should be laid after keeping a lot of considerations in mind. Some of the parameters that are to be considered while laying sports flooring is the shock absorption, which is the quantum of impact that is absorbed by the floor, usually measured in percentage.

Global Sports Flooring Market Taxonomy

Region North America

Latin America

Europe

Japan

APEJ

MEA Product Type Outdoor

Indoor End Use Commercial

Residential Material Type Wood

Rubber

Polymeric Sales Channel Direct Sales

Independent Sports Outlet

Mass Merchandiser

Value Added Reseller

The report also profiles companies that are expected to remain active in the expansion of global sports flooring market through 2026, which include

Gerflor SAS

Tarkett SA

Forbo

Kiefer USA

Bauwerk Boen Group

EPI group

Horner Sports Flooring

Signature Sports

Robbins Sports Surfaces

Aacer Flooring

SnapSports

Flexcourt Atheletics

Conica AG

Matsinc

KLIKFLEX FLOORING and Rephouse Ltd.

