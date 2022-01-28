Permanent Magnet Market Analysis and Growth Forecast by Regions and Applications to 2025

San Jose, California , USA, Jan 28, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Market Insights

The global Permanent Magnet Market is estimated to touch US$ 38.53 billion by the year 2024. Concerning the study statement by Grand View Research Inc., the global permanent magnet market is estimated to develop at a higher CAGR by the completion of the prediction period. The market of permanent magnets is mostly motivated by the growing demand for effectiveness and miniature size in several uses for example sensors, switches, lifts, and the increasing automobile manufacturing in the area of Asia-Pacific. The permanent magnet is mostly utilized in switches, sensors, motors, actuators, and others.

Permanent Magnet Product Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million; 2013 – 2024)

Ferrite

Rare Earth

Permanent Magnet Application Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million; 2013 – 2024)

Ferrite

Automotive

Electronics

Industrial

Energy

Aerospace

Medical

Others

Rare Earth

Automotive

Electronics

Industrial

Energy

Aerospace

Medical

Others

Key Players Analysis covered in these report

Hangzhou Permanent Magnet Group

TDK Corporation

Adams Magnetic Products

Anhui Earth-Panda Advance Magnetic Material

Arnold Magnetic Technologies

Hitachi Metals

The area-wise division of the international market could span North America [U.S., Canada], Central & South America [Brazil], Europe [Germany], Asia Pacific [India, Japan, China, South Korea], Middle East, and Africa [South Africa]. By the source of geography, the market in the Asia Pacific is estimated to be motivated by the greater demand for rare earth and ferrite permanent magnets by the industries of automotive and electronics.

Furthermore, the speedy industrial development of the Chinese economy has given rise to the growth of the economy such as an industrialized base, leading to a greater demand for magnetic materials in the nation. The increasing demand for luxury cars in industrialized markets together with Italy, France, Germany, Spain, and the UK, is likely to help the demand for ferrite magnets due to the increasing use of the product in automotive manufacturing in diverse types of motors and additional systems. The demand for ferrite magnets for automotive subdivision in Europe is likely to develop by a CAGR of 8.0% above the period of prediction.

