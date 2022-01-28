Zika Virus Testing Market Analysis by Size, Share, Growth Opportunities and Trends 2021 – 2027

San Jose, California , USA, Jan 28, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Market Insights

Global Zika Virus Testing Market was valued at USD 131.9 million in 2016 and is estimated to grow significantly due to the growing demand for diagnostics from different parts of the world. Zika Virus is a disease by mosquitos that targets pregnant ladies especially the fetus. In 2016, there was a sudden outburst of the Zika Virus, which led to a massive demand for point-of-care testing diagnostic tests.

The diagnostic test is not location-specific with no special requirements for a special laboratory setup. The point-of-care test comprises RT-PCR, serology IgG/IgM Antibody detection, ELISA, and no laboratory organization. These tests are undertaken in riskier surroundings, which display harsh symptoms of Zika Virus-like fever in pregnancy along with rashes, muscle pain or joint pain, and conjunctivitis. The disease can be transferred from one individual to another either by sexual contact or from mother to fetus while pregnancy. The disease-prevention planning and funding therapeutic and are expected to boost the market growth in the coming years with a CAGR of 7.6%.

No proper vaccination has been found against Zika Virus to date despite the extensive ongoing research; hence to relieve the symptoms care and comfort are the only way to deal with this situation. Zika Virus detection kit is available for qualitative tests that help detect RNA of Zika Virus from the body samples like plasma, urine, and serum. After detection of the Zika Virus is in the body, antibodies Immunoglobulin M (IgM) are developed against the virus. The Zika Virus RNA detection test and the positive serum test for Immunoglobulin M (IgM) are performed to check and ascertain the presence of the Zika Virus in the body.

Key Players Analysis covered in these report

ARUP Laboratories

Luminex Corporation

Hologic

Siemens Healthcare Diagnostics

Roche Molecular Systems

Zika Virus Testing Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

U.S. States & Territories

U.S. States

U.S. Territories

Europe

Continental Europe

Caribbean

the Asia Pacific

Singapore

Vietnam

Indonesia

Latin America

Brazil

Colombia

Africa

