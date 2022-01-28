Wireless In-Flight Entertainment (W-IFE) Market Demand, Emerging Trends, and Forecasts 2025

Felton, California , USA, Jan 28 2022 — /EPR Network/ — Global Wireless In-Flight Entertainment (W-IFE) Market study includes In-depth Analysis of the market by latest technologies, trends, opportunities, challenges, key players and business strategies considering types, segment, and future analysis. The Wireless In-Flight Entertainment (W-IFE) Market Report Provides Growth History, Sales Channel, Manufacturers Profiled in Wireless In-Flight Entertainment (W-IFE) Business, Market Share of Product, Application and Regional Scope of Wireless In-Flight Entertainment (W-IFE) which makes the research report a helpful resource for marketing people, forecasters, industry executives & consultants, sales, product managers, Strategy Advisor, potential investors to understand the present as well as future market size, situations in terms of growth rate and revenue. This report will help the viewer in Better Decision Making.

Global Wireless In-Flight Entertainment (W-IFE) Market is anticipated to reach USD 3.53 billion by 2025. Inflight entertainment (IFE) refers to entertainment accessible to aircraft passengers during a flight. Wireless IFE systems comprise entertainment in the form of video games, video, and audio. Small LED TVs also help in raising individual entertainment that is connected to seat back panel. In order to get access to this facility, the consumer must possess a Wi-Fi enabled device. To enrich the travel experience, the airlines sector is enhancing the on-board connectivity via wireless in-flight entertainment.

The factors that propel the growth of the Wireless In-Flight Entertainment (W-IFE) industry include the enhancing passenger experience, increasing demand for inflight connectivity, major source of additional income for airlines through inflight entertainment, technology development, and fierce competition among airlines. On the other hand, the factors that may hamper the growth of the market including high costs of IFE systems. Wireless In-Flight Entertainment (W-IFE) Market is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR in the upcoming period as the scope, product types, and its applications are increasing across the globe.

Wireless In-Flight Entertainment (W-IFE) industry may be explored by Aircraft type, filament type, Hardware, Technology, and geography. The market could be based on Aircraft Type as Wide-Body, Regional Jet, Narrow-Body. The “Narrow-Body” sector led the Wireless In-Flight Entertainment (W-IFE) Market in 2016 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance by 2025 owing to rising acceptance of W-IFE systems.

Wireless In-Flight Entertainment (W-IFE) may be analyzed by Filament Type as Line Fit and Retrofit. The “Retrofit” segment led the market and is anticipated to maintain its dominance by 2025.Wireless In-Flight Entertainment (W-IFE) may be analyzed by Hardware as Modems, WAPs, Antennas, and Others. The “Modems” segment led the Wireless In-Flight Entertainment (W-IFE) industry in 2016 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance by 2025 due to the development of next-generation Airborne Network (AN) systems and Airborne Internet (AI).Wireless In-Flight Entertainment (W-IFE) may be analyzed by Technology as L-Band, ATG, Ka-Band, and Ku-Band.

North America held the major share of the Wireless In-Flight Entertainment (W-IFE) Market and will continue to lead in the forthcoming period. The factors that could be attributed to the growth include increasing expenditure on air travel.

Some of the key players that fuel the growth of the Wireless In-Flight Entertainment (W-IFE) industry comprise BAE Systems PLC, Gogo, Inc., Rockwell Collins, Inc., Panasonic Avionics Corporation, Thales Group SA, SITAOnAir, Lufthansa Systems GmBH, Zodiac Aerospace, Bluebox Avionics Limited, and Inflight Dublin, Ltd. The leading companies are taking up partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, and joint ventures in order to boost the inorganic growth of the industry.

