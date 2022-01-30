Adoption of G Suite Technology Services is Projected to Increase among Small Businesses During Forecast Period 2021-2031

ICT companies are extensively adopting technologies such as cloud computing and artificial intelligence to ensure seamless operations as teams continue working from home. Focus on fast automation, use of real-time operation within various end-use sectors such as automotive, food & beverage and others will provide stimulus to the growth.

The global G Suite technology services market is estimated at USD 449 Million in 2022 and is forecast to surpass USD 2,723 Million by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 19.7% during 2022-2032.

Report Attributes Details Base Year Value (2021A) USD 384 Million Estimated Year Value (2022E) USD 449 Million Projected Year Value (2032F) USD 2,723 Million Global Growth Rate (2022-2032) 19.7%

Segmentation

The G Suite technology services market is segmented based on geographical regions, service types, organization types, and industries.

According to the geographical regions, the G Suite technology services market is segmented into four regions

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Middle East & Africa (MEA).Based on the types of G Suite technology services, the G Suite technology services market is segmented into six types of G Suite technology services advisory services migration services change & management training & support integration services design & deployment.



According to the enterprise size, the G Suite technology services market is segmented into SMEs and large enterprises.

By end-user industries, the G Suite technology services market is categorized into leading end-user industries of G Suite technology services, such as

retail manufacturing IT & telecom healthcare government BFSI education real estate & construction transportation and logistics media & advertising.



G Suite technology services market reported a revenue generation of nearly US$ 214 Mn in 2017 and is expected to witness a 1.2x growth in 2018, according to Fact.MR estimations. Overall market growth is likely to be driven by,

Growing emphasis on the utilization of business productivity tools

Small and medium organizations leveraging concise and affordable business solutions offered by Google Cloud

Ongoing cloud migration across industries

Identification of collaborative tools’ potential in increasing employee productivity

Apart from its cloud-first nature, Fact.MR says that steadily rising adoption of G Suite technology services can be attributed to the ongoing industrial transformation in terms of digitalization, cloud migration and implementation of cognitive AI solutions.

“Demand for business productivity tools is set to rise in the coming decade on the back of increasing appetite of businesses for smarter and remunerative approaches. While larger organizations are already witnessing active utilization of productivity tools, small and medium enterprises are likely to look for G Suite technology services that fit well in their tight budgets”, says a senior analyst at Fact.MR.

Competitive Landscape: Top Companies in G Suite Technology Services Market

The global G Suite technology services market is highly fragmented and competitive owing to the existence of many domestic and regional players. Various marketing strategies are adopted by key players such as mergers and acquisitions, expansions, collaborations and partnerships.

Also, new product development as a strategic approach is adopted by the leading companies to upscale their market presence among consumers. These strategies have resulted in the incorporation of advanced G Suite technology services.

Fact.MR has provided detailed information about price points of top manufacturers of G Suite technology services market positioned across regions, sales growth, production capacity, and speculative technological expansion in the recently published report.

For instance:

Google Inc. in 2021 announced that its G Suite workspace, will now be available to everyone. This will also include consumers on free Google accounts in order to enable collaboration between users. It has also introduced Google Workspace Individual, a paid version targeting small business owners to provide premium capabilities.

in announced that its G Suite workspace, will now be available to everyone. This will also include consumers on free Google accounts in order to enable collaboration between users. It has also introduced Google Workspace Individual, a paid version targeting small business owners to provide premium capabilities. Business and technology consultant company, SADA Systems in 2021 won the 2020 Google Cloud Reseller Partner of the Year Award. SADA offers a range of Google Cloud Services including cloud platform migration, enterprise consulting, workplace transformation, transition and change management etc. in the Google Cloud partner ecosystem. SADA has won this award for continuously three years in a row.

