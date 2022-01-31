What are the Key Opportunities on Offer for Ductile Iron Pipe Manufacturers – Exclusive Report by Fact.MR

The impact of the COVID-19 outbreak has compelled several manufacturers and industries to rethink their operations to gradually recover from the losses incurred for years to come. The organic chemicals industry suffered a huge setback due to halted production and a limited supply of raw materials.

The organic chemicals industry suffered a huge setback due to halted production and a limited supply of raw materials.

The market value for ductile iron pipes is set to be valued at around US$ 7.8 Bn in 2021 and was expected to grow at 6% CAGR by 2031. Due to their long lifespan and reliability that they offer, 700 to 1,000 diameter ductile iron pipes will experience most demand and account for ¼ market share over the coming years, with the MEA being the most lucrative market for manufacturers.

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Ductile Iron Pipes market.

This newly published and insightful report sheds light on Market Insights of Ductile Iron Pipes, key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of Ductile Iron Pipes Market.

Key Market Segments Covered in Ductile Iron Pipes Industry Analysis

By Diameter DN 80 – DN 300 Ductile Iron Pipes DN 350 – DN 600 Ductile Iron Pipes DN 700 – DN 1000 Ductile Iron Pipes DN 1200 – DN 2000 Ductile Iron Pipes DN 2000 & Above Ductile Iron Pipes

By Application Ductile Iron Pipes for Potable Water Distribution Ductile Iron Pipes for Sewage & Wastewater Ductile Iron Pipes for Irrigation Ductile Iron Pipes for Mining Centrifugal DI Pipes Others

By External Protection Zn/Zn-Al + Bitumen/Epoxy Ductile Iron Pipes PE Ductile Iron Pipes PU Ductile Iron Pipes Ceramic Epoxy Ductile Iron Pipes Electrosteel DI Pipes

By Sales Channel Direct Sales of Ductile Iron Pipes Indirect Sales of Ductile Iron Pipes



Competitive Landscape

Majority of companies have focused on product launches and expanding their manufacturing units in developing regions. Strategies include innovation, collaborations with key players, partnerships, strategic alliances, and strengthening of regional and global distribution networks.

Some of the key developments are:

In 2021, Jindal SAW Ltd accepted to supply ductile iron pipes for 3 projects of Etihad Water & Electricity in Northern Emirates, which is divided to 43.5 km, 17.7 km and 42 Km. Supply of Dip has begun in April 2021. Along with the existing project, company also agreed to support all upcoming U.A.E. projects as well.

On April 3, 2019, Saint Gobain PAM has decided to sell its loss making unit “Pont a mousson” positioned in France to a Chinese ductile iron pipes giant Xingxiang.

In August 2019, Tata Metaliks has announced its plan to double its production capacity of ductile iron pipes. This would be in operation by the end of 2021. The company is looking forward to increase the percentage contribution of ductile iron pipes segment from 55% to 70% with this strategic move.

On April 1, 2021 McWane, Inc. acquired Clear Water Manufacturing Corp, It will expand our existing fabricated pipe business into regions other than US and improve our ability to service distribution partners in other parts of the country.

Similarly, recent developments related to companies manufacturing ductile iron water pipes have been tracked by the team at Fact.MR, which are available in the full report.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global ductile iron pipes market is expected to create a value opportunity of around US$ 5.8 Bn during the forecast period, adding 1.7X value by 2031 as compared to 2021.

The DN 700 – DN 1,000 segment will continue to dominate demand for ductile iron pipes, accounting for more than 1/4 of global share as a result of long lifespan and high reliability.

China and India will continue to maintain their supremacy in this space with high population density and increasing number of water treatment plants.

The market in East Asia is poised to surge at a healthy CAGR of close to 7% through 2031.

South Asia & Oceania are estimated to be the most lucrative market in terms of revenue generation, currently valued at more than US$ 2 Bn, and expected to show prolific expansion over the forecast period.

“Middle East & Africa to remain a hotspot for ductile iron pipe demand, owing to extensive focus on ensuring clean water supply to citizens in the region,” says a Fact.MR analyst

