Portable Humidifiers Market is Estimated to be Valued at Around US$ 1.5 Bn by 2031 End

While COVID-19 has been detrimental to multiple industries, the effect of the pandemic is expected to be minimal on the portable humidifiers market. Some disruptions in the supply chain are expected due to plummeting sales and logistical anomalies.

The first three quarters of 2020 are expected to register a shortfall in sales volume, with anticipated recovery in the last quarter. Regulatory decisions supporting partial easing of industrial lockdowns are expected to restore sales of portable humidifiers. Portable humidifiers market is estimated to be valued at around US$ 1.5 Bn in 2020 and are set to grow at CAGR of 4% during the forecast period.

Portable humidifiers Market: Segmentation

FactMR’s study has done the segmentation of portable humidifiers market on the basis of type, humidity output, application, and sales channel.

Type

Cool Mist Humidifiers

Warm Mist Humidifiers

Evaporative Humidifiers

Ultrasonic Humidifiers

Humidity Output

1 gallon/ day

1.5 – 2 gallons/ day

2.1- 2.5 gallons/ day

3 – 3.5 gallons/ day

> 3.5 gallons/ day

Application

Residential

Commercial

Hospitals and Clinics

Educational Institutions

Corporate Offices

Sales Channel

Independent Electronic Stores

Franchised Electronic Stores

Online Retail

Company Website

Third Party Online

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

MEA

Portable Humidifiers Market Manufacturers to Move towards Consolidation

The portable humidifiers market is fragmented with top players accounting for one third of the revenue share in the market. Rapid expansion of the top players in foreign markets is expected to increase consolidation within the market. Key players in the market like Honeywell International, Inc, Proctor and Gamble, and Condair Group have been expanding their reach globally for greater hegemony in the market.

Key Takeaways of Portable Humidifiers Market Study:

North America accounts for a prominent share in the portable humidifiers market, while South Asia is expected to be the fastest growing region.

In terms of type, warm mist humidifiers are expected grow faster than other portable humidifiers, expanding1.8X from 2020 to 2030.

In terms of humidity output, 1.5 – 2 gallons a day segment accounts for nearly one third of the market share.

Commercial applications are expected to grow 1.6X during the forecast period and will gain substantial share in the portable humidors market.

Independent electronic stores are expected to maintain their dominance in the portable humidors market.

“Portable humidifiers market is expected to show prominent recovery during the forecast period. Strategies to increase commercial clientele is anticipated to prove lucrative in the long term forecast”, says the Fact.MR analyst



