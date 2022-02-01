RegTech Market Analysis and Competitive Landscape Report to 2025

Felton, California , USA, Feb 01 2022 — /EPR Network/ — Global RegTech Market study includes In-depth Analysis of the market by latest technologies, trends, opportunities, challenges, key players and business strategies considering types, segment, and future analysis. The RegTech Market Report Provides Growth History, Sales Channel, Manufacturers Profiled in RegTech Business, Market Share of Product, Application and Regional Scope of RegTech which makes the research report a helpful resource for marketing people, forecasters, industry executives & consultants, sales, product managers, Strategy Advisor, potential investors to understand the present as well as future market size, situations in terms of growth rate and revenue. This report will help the viewer in Better Decision Making.

The global RegTech market size is anticipated to value USD 55.28 billion until 2025. It is also expected to register a CAGR of 52.8% over the forecasted years, 2019 to 2025. The increasing number of financial frauds coupled with the need for compliance and risk management solutions across financial institutions is projected to drive the growth of the regulatory technology market across the globe.

In 2018, the large enterprise segment dominated the global market on account of the increasing need for adoption of compliance and risk management solutions prevailing among large organizations. While the segment of SMEs is anticipated to register 59.3% CAGR from 2019 to 2025.

The risk & compliance management application segment generated a revenue of USD 833.6 Million in 2018 owing to the rising need for management of complex banking processes. On the other hand, the regulatory intelligence segment is expected to register the highest growth from 2019 to 2025 on account of its features like analyzing, gathering, and monitoring of regulatory data.

North America held the largest share across the global market on account of rising need for reducing the fraudulent activities prevailing across several major organizations located in this region. It is also anticipated to register a CAGR of 51.6% over the forecasted period, 2019 to 2025. Europe is also projected to register significant growth across the global market in the upcoming years.

The market for RegTech includes key players such as NICE Actimize; BWise; IBM; PwC; and London Stock Exchange Group plc. They are investing hugely in R&D for product development and innovation. Also, strategies like partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions are being implemented by these players to gain a competitive advantage and to widen their geographical reach.

