5G System Integration Market Drivers, Regional Outlook and Business Development Analysis till 2027

The 5G System Integration Market report provides a detailed evaluation of the industry by highlighting information on different aspects which include drivers, restraints, growth opportunities, and threats. This information can help stakeholders to make appropriate decisions before investing. It also provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, competitive landscape, impact of domestic market players and value chain optimization. Furthermore, it sheds light on the market contribution, recent developments and successful marketing strategies of leading companies.

Market Insights

The global 5G system integration market size is projected to touch USD 31.41 billion by the end of 2027, as per the report released by Million Insights. The market is projected to register a CAGR of 23.8% over the forecast duration. The rapid rise in investment to incorporate 5G network in various nations such as Japan, U.S., and China, has surged the demand for embedding 5G network across enterprises. The process of integration will assist enterprises to work as a consolidated platform that helps in lowering the complexity of the system. Thus, rapid investments in creating 5G infrastructure and increasing demand for a 5G-driven eco-system are predicted to augment the product demand in the upcoming years.

Rapidly developing smart cities has increased the preference for several IoT devices worldwide. IoT devices use improved bandwidth to operate efficiently. Thus, to offer high-speed broadband by assisting 5G New Radio (NR), such as mmWave frequency bands and sub-6GHz, the complete infrastructure across the smart cities requires an upgrade to work on this latest technology. Therefore, it also anticipated that the rise in the market is driven by the development of smart cities over the forecast years. Further, with the growth of industry 4.0, the application of industrial sensors and collaborative robots are earning wide acceptance in the manufacturing segment worldwide. Therefore, to deliver a unified network to various devices, it is expected that 5G systems demand would increase to transform manufacturing facilities attuned with assisting 5G NR.

A steady rise in digitalization has disrupted the functioning of the manufacturing segment. This has surged the trend for M2M communication to supplement overall productivity and efficiency along with streamlining the entire process. This has resulted in further expanding the requirement for high broadband to ship uninterrupted connectivity to robots and industrial sensors. Therefore, the rising requirement for high broadband services to incorporate unified communication between various machines is projected to boost the demand for 5G systems over the estimated period. Moreover, the growth of new technologies, such as Software-Defined Networking (SDN) and slicing is predicted to fuel market growth in the upcoming years. Additionally, to manage and deploy a 5G system, skilled professionals are required. This factor is expected to plummet the growth of the market in the coming years.

Further, COVID-19 outbreak is significantly affecting the market growth as several operations have been shut down across the world. Owing to this pandemic, network operators have postponed the deployment of 5G network infrastructure. However, major countries are planning to reopen their economy with new norms, which, in turn, is estimated to augment the 5G system integration market.

Leading players of the market are ALTRAN; Accenture Inc.; Tata Consultancy Services Limited; Keysight Technologies; Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.; Infosys Limited; Oracle Corporation; Radisys Corporation; Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.; IBM Corporation; ECI TELECOM; HCL Technologies Limited; AMDOCS; CA Technologies; HPE; Cisco Systems, Inc.; Sigma Systems; Wipro Limited; and Ericsson.

5G System Integration Services Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2027)

Consulting

Infrastructure Integration

Application Integration

5G System Integration Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2027)

Smart City

Collaborate Robot/ Cloud Robot

Industrial Sensors

Logistics & Inventory Monitoring

Wireless Industry Camera

Drone

Home and Office Broadband

Vehicle-to-everything (V2X)

Gaming and Mobile Media

Remote Patient & Diagnosis Management

Intelligent Power Distribution System

P2P Transfers/ mCommerce

Others

