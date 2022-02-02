The Marietta CPA firm of Chaffins, Batdorf & Austell, LLC merges with Fricke and Associates, LLC.

Marietta, Georgia, 2022-Feb-02 — /EPR Network/ — Fricke & Associates is pleased to announce the merger of Chaffins, Batdorf & Austell near the end of 2021. They have served the Marietta and surrounding communities for more than 20 years and saw this merger as an opportunity to grow their team and enhance the services being offered to their clients.

The merger has added new team members to Fricke & Associates, including new partners, Doug Chaffins and Terry Batdorf. The Marietta office also added five CPAs and one IRS Registered Agent. The firm offers services to residents and businesses throughout the Marietta area to provide peace of mind that they have a real partner to help with all their tax and accounting needs.

Fricke & Associates has a long history of providing accurate, reliable tax and accounting services to their clients with three offices to serve their needs, in Marietta, Atlanta, and Peachtree Corners. They are proud to offer their financial and accounting services to individuals, along with businesses across various industries, including professionals, law firms, healthcare providers, construction companies, and TV and film production. They strongly believe tax and accounting management is the key to a successful future and strive to build personalized solutions that meet each client’s unique needs.

Anyone interested in learning more about this merger or the tax and accounting services offered can find out by visiting the Fricke & Associates website or by calling 1-770-422-0564

About Fricke & Associates: Fricke & Associates is a full-service tax and accounting firm providing services to individuals and businesses throughout Marietta, Atlanta, and Peachtree Corners, GA. Their qualified team of professionals provides personalized services their clients need to manage their business and personal accounting and tax requirements. Whether clients need outsourced accounting services or a CPA to handle their tax planning and compliance or accounting needs, they will find qualified professionals at Fricke & Associates, LLC.

