Cisdem AppCrypt 6.6.0 Adds the Ability to Redirect Blocked Websites to Custom URL

Madelia, Minnesota, United States, 2022-Feb-02 — /EPR Network/ — Cisdem AppCrypt for Mac has been updated to version 6.6.0 to bring a better user experience.

Cisdem AppCrypt for Mac can block websites and lock apps with password. It allows users to block access to specific websites and webpages on web browsers. It can also password protect apps on Mac.

“AppCrypt 6.6.0 comes with a new feature,” said Edward Riley, Cisdem’s project manager. “AppCrypt allows users to easily block specific websites and block websites by category. With the new feature, users can now redirect any blocked website or webpage to a custom URL. This helps bring a better and more personalized user experience. Users can update to the latest version for free!”

What’s new in version 6.6.0?

Added entries to activate and purchase the program in the menu list

Added ability to redirect to custom URL

Cisdem AppCrypt for Mac main features:

Block access to websites and webpages

AppCrypt can block specific websites and webpages on Mac on popular browsers such as Safari, Google Chrome and Opera. Also, it lets users block categories of websites (such as social media websites) with a click. In addition, it provides an Allow list mode, which can block all websites except a few.

To redirect blocked websites and pages to a specific URL, users can go to AppCrypt’s Preferences and add the URL.

Password protect apps

AppCrypt can also be used as an app locker for Mac. It can lock individual apps with password. When one tries to access a locked app, he or she will need to enter the correct password. If one tries with an incorrect password, AppCrypt will record the failed attempt with date and time and take a photo of the intruder.

Users can enable the auto lock feature if needed. Once enabled, the feature will relock an unlocked app when it’s not active for an amount of time.

Provide a schedule feature

Blocked websites will be blocked permanently and locked apps will be locked forever as long as AppCrypt is running. If users only want to block websites or lock apps during certain hours, they can use the schedule feature. This provides flexibility.

Can be used for parental controls, productivity and other purposes

AppCrypt is easy to use and versatile. It can help boost productivity by making distracting websites inaccessible. It can help parents make Internet safer for their children by blocking inappropriate websites. Also, it can help protect privacy by protecting important apps with password.

Price and availability

Cisdem AppCrypt for Mac 6.6.0 is available for download and purchase at https://www.cisdem.com/appcrypt-mac.html. One can buy a lifetime license for 1 Mac at $29.99 with lifetime free upgrades. Download the free trial at: https://download.cisdem.com/cisdem-appcrypt.dmg.

About Cisdem

Cisdem is a software company focusing on the creation of utility, multimedia and PDF software products for Mac computers. The company is dedicated to developing high performance Mac software to make life easier and work more productive. For more details and information, please visit https://www.cisdem.com/.