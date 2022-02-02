Excelledia opened a new office in Cochin and has plans to grow 300 companies in the next three years.

London, UK, 2022-Feb-02 — /EPR Network/ — Cochin: Excelledia has opened its new office at Geo Infopark Cochin with the revolutionary goal of setting up 300 companies in three years. Despite COVID-19’s threat to many businesses around the world, Excelledia has been able to change the course by embracing the change and with innovations. In 2019, when the existence of the world was uncertain, Excelledia entered the market for the second time.

Excelledia began with three to five people and has since grown to over a hundred employees. Two years after the pandemic, Excelledia continues to provide its employees with the best payroll and benefits, while also offering its clients an unparalleled level of service and quality.

Excelledia has opened their new office at Cochin Info Park in the new year 2022 to mark the beginning of a new era. The new Excelledia office was inaugurated by Muhammad Shihab, Service Delivery Manager. In his keynote presentation, Muhamad Farooque, the CEO and Founder of Excelledia Venture, described his whole journey till now, giving everyone an inspirational insight. Varughese Thomas, Alliance Director, and Ahammed Siraj, Project Manager, also addressed their workforce and gave them an introductory speech. In accordance with COVID-19 regulations, the office is currently occupied at 50%.

Excelledia, a company oriented toward people, process, and technology, has seven ventures with which they assist organizations to build businesses. Initially, they launched isorobot, which is used by large companies all over the world. isorobot is a futuristic enterprise management system that streamlines an organization’s processes and workflow by managing people, processes, and technology. It is a flexible platform for integrating multiple business frameworks and managing ISO standards and is an intelligent enterprise management software that streamlines processes and workflows for companies of all sizes. By using isorobot, you will be able to save time, effort, and manpower, resulting in increased productivity.

Dezign Space and CEO Analytics, two dynamic and innovative platforms developed by Excelledia, which specializes in innovation management and advanced business intelligence dashboarding. Design Space will help you turn your digitally innovative ideas into a successful business. Visit their website to submit ideas. They have other ventures, including CoG, Lee-the all-in-one learning management system, AiCoE, and Xiro.

Excelledia has made a significant contribution to implementing international standards and ensuring high-quality services by integrating them into other initiatives. Currently, Exceledia has eight branches, and the company plans to open branches in all of India’s major cities, thus creating more jobs. The new office at Geo Infopark is the first step towards that.