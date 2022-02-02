Pune, India, 2022-Feb-02 — /EPR Network/ — The BIG-IP product suite is a system of application delivery services that work together on the BIG-IP platform. Cubixtech Provides best services of application delivery controllers.

From NetOps to DevOps, modern app teams need a self-service, API-driven platform that integrates easily into CI/CD workflows to accelerate app deployment—whether your app has a hybrid or microservices architecture—and make app lifecycle management easier.

Built to manage NGINX Plus instances and NGINX Controller is a cloud-native, secure, and high-performance application delivery platform.

NGINX Plus is a cloud‑native, easy-to-use reverse proxy, load balancer, and API gateway. Whether you need to integrate advanced monitoring, strengthen security controls, or orchestrate Kubernetes containers, NGINX Plus delivers with the five‑star support you expect from NGINX.

