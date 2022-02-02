IT Solution Providers in India

2022-02-02

Pune, India, 2022-Feb-02 — /EPR Network/ — CUBIXTech is the leading company in India and Asia Pacific , compelling and complementing offerings with direct partnership with 10+ “Global Best of Breed” IT infrastructure Solution companies across the globe. Cubixtech Is One of the best IT Solution Provider in India.

We have presence in 8 cities in India and serving more than 200 strong customers in the field of Telecom, BFSI, IT/ITes, Enterprise, Govt and Defence with focused teams addressing pre-sales, sales and post sales.

Our overseas presence includes a International Purchase office at Singapore Global Clientele and Services at APAC , USA and Europe, Our engagement model is direct with the customers and our technical teams are one of the best in the industry.

CUBIXTech is fast growing company and it has won many awards from Global OEMs on Asia Pacific level & One of the Top IT Solution Providers in India.

https://www.cubixtech.in/

