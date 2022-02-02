Boost customer loyalty with dynamic NPS Software

NPS: A Quick Overview

NPS or Net Promoter Score is a simple metric used to gauge customer loyalty. It is measured by asking customers how likely they are to recommend your product or service to their friends or acquaintances.

NPS is a critical metric that every company should consistently measure as it indicates the future growth of your organization.

How?

Higher the NPS score, more satisfied are your customers and more effective your customer experience would be. However, if the score is low, it is an indication that you need to improve and provide a better experience and service to the customers.

So, what is NPS software?

NPS software is basically a tool that helps you measure the Net Promoter Score using surveys. In other words, these tools let you distinguish unhappy customers so that you can work their problems reducing the churn rate.

An ideal NPS software enables you to quickly set up your surveys, share them with your customers and employees, integrate with your business applications, and give you responses and reports in real-time.

Why NPS?​​

Implementing a well-designed NPS survey process brings in massive returns to your company. Here are six reasons why NPS benefits your business.

Simple and user-friendly

NPS surveys are quick and straightforward. Starting with the loyalty question followed by an open-ended question, the survey rarely takes more than two minutes to complete. The user need not go through tons of questions. A simple question does the job. It is quick, user-friendly, and saves oodles of their time.

Measures customer loyalty

The NPS program easily helps you identify promoters, passives), and detractors with a simple response as ratings. When you identify the three categories of customers, you know how happy or satisfied they are, how many customers are disappointed, what needs to be worked upon, and where you are doing great. This helps a lot in improving customer experience, building the product roadmap, and providing value to the customers.

Reduces churn rate

NPS results can really enable you to control customer churn. How?

Since NPS allows you to identify detractors through the scores, you can immediately send them a follow-up survey or give them a call to understand their issues in detail. This will help you recognize the core of the problems. You can discuss this with the concerned team and take timely actions to redress it.

Identify top customer complaints

The open-ended feedback is the gold mine. While the loyalty question helps you identify promoters, passives, and detractors, the open-ended questions give an opportunity to the respondent to share their experiences in detail.

And when they do that, this helps you know their concerns, expectations, and struggles in detail and attain lucrative solutions.

So, how does NPS software help?

NPS is a highly reliable metric that can be used to determine in-depth customer emotions, behavior, and trends. To use the full potential of NPS, you will need an ideal NPS software. A comprehensive NPS tool will help you with the following aspects.

Sends automated surveys

Automated surveys are the main feature that every company looks out for. An ideal NPS software ensures that customers get the survey on time without fail. That’s not all. It lets you set surveys on specific intervals of time to a large number of customers so that everything is automated and you need not worry about sending them manually.

Uncovers insights

NPS software helps you uncover deeper insights about your customers easily. Most of the NPS tools offer real-time dashboards and reporting features that let you analyze and interpret data. For instance, it can help you analyze customer sentiments in real-time and identify negative ratings quickly. It can also precisely tell you how many detractors and promoters you have, no matter how big the survey base is.

Never misses a follow-up and shares instant alerts

NPS software allows you to set reminders and alerts. While reminders help you send surveys and follow-ups with a single click reminding customers to take a survey and boost response rate, quick alerts will warn you if feedback is negative or the overall NPS score takes a dip.

Closes the feedback loop

Closing the feedback loop is probably the most important of all. The process comprises gathering, analyzing, responding, and taking timely measures on customer feedback. An NPS software will help you do the same by helping you collect feedback regularly, analyze it through powerful data analytics, and respond and take actions through timely alerts.

Integrates seamlessly with existing applications

An ideal NPS tool can work smoothly along with your existing CMS and other third-party tools seamlessly so that you can survey your customers from the same platform you use every day and you don’t have to go back and forth between multiple applications.

Survey larger audience on multiple channels

An ideal NPS tool is designed to share your surveys with a large number of respondents and enable response through any medium. Also, it allows customers to share their feedback from anywhere in any language they prefer.

Save loads of time and effort

NPS software also saves a lot of time and effort, which in turn can drive quicker business operations. With pre-built NPS survey templates, automation, multiple options for NPS questions, instant notifications, and survey sharing capabilities, you can make the entire process 10x faster with lesser effort.

Helps you segment the audience

An NPS software can assist you in segmenting your audience. Firstly, you get to know who your detractors, promoters, and passives are through powerful analytics. Moreover, some NPS tools also come with sentiment analysis which will further help you to segment the audience based on their opinions. You can find what features they liked, disliked, and more and make decisions based on them.

Why should you choose SurveySensum as your NPS software?

SurveySensum is a comprehensive NPS tool that lets you determine when to conduct an NPS survey, what questions to ask, how to interpret results, and prioritize actions to assist you in focusing on your business goals.

In addition, the platform allows you to analyze data in real-time, offers a journey-based dashboard, and identifies customer issues easily with its powerful sentiment analysis tool.

Check out these points that prove why SurveySensum is the best NPS software for you.

Launches surveys quicker than ever with pre-built templates

You can launch a simple NPS survey in just 2 minutes with its pre-defined template that contains a loyalty question and a follow-up open-ended question. Relevant questions, prefab reports dashboard, close loop integrations, etc. are already added to the templates. You just need to attach your organization’s name and set up the follow-up questions.

Sharing surveys is easier than before

SurveySensum allows you to share surveys easily. You can easily share surveys on the channels (Email, SMS, QR code, social media, or direct links) that your customers prefer. You just need to upload your CSV file and mail your customers from within the software. You can also set up automated reminders to non-responders and limit the number of emails to prevent survey fatigue.

Equipped with efficient integration technology

SurveySensum can easily integrate with your existing systems such as Zendesk, Salesforce, Hubspot, Freshdesk, Intercom effectively. Our robust integration technology lets you receive responses on a Slack server, send surveys inside chats on Intercom and integrate with other CRM applications using open APIs.

Improves results with our Text and Sentiment Analysis

SurveySensum has innovative Text Analysis that automatically extracts quantitative data from unprocessed qualitative information in order to discover patterns and trends within the text. It can also be done at a much larger scale, like 100+ responses, and gives you the top trends and sentiments of the customer feedback in real-time.

Analyze insights with precision

Analyzing responses is as important as collecting feedback. Our innovative automated dashboard displays NPS scores, NPS behavior, customer sentiments, and top trends in one go. You can also customize the report, filter the data, and share it with the respective management or team as required.

Custom dashboards for better multiple operations

The custom role-based dashboards help employees in your organization to have their own personal dashboard with data corresponding to the requirements and interests of users with that role.

