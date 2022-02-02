ADM Rolloff Holds Toy Drive For Toys For Tots

Hampton, Georgia, 2022-Feb-02 — /EPR Network/ — ADM Rolloff is pleased to announce they are holding a toy drive for Toys for Tots. The dumpster company recognizes the importance of supporting the local community and wants to help children in need this holiday season, ensuring they receive gifts this Christmas.

ADM Rolloff is currently accepting toy donations at their transfer station location, allowing local residents to contribute to the Toys for Tots program that distributes toys to needy families in the area, so they can ensure their children receive at least one new gift for the holiday season. Interested individuals can drop off new, unwrapped toys at the transfer station. ADM’s goal is to fill up one dumpster with toys!. While this is a huge order to fill, the dumpster company is confident that they will be able to achieve the goal and make a significant difference in the lives of children who may otherwise receive nothing this Christmas.

ADM Rolloff is dedicated to helping the local community get rid of unwanted waste with affordable, reliable dumpster rentals for homeowners and businesses. However, they want to do more for the community than offer dumpster rentals. That’s why their team gets involved in local charities, including Toys for Tots, to give back to the community and ensure a better place to live for all residents.

Anyone interested in learning about the toy drive or where to drop off new, unwrapped toys can find out more by visiting the Atlantadumpsters.com website or by calling 1-770-691-6843.

About ADM Rolloff: ADM Rolloff is a leading dumpster rental company that offers residential and commercial dumpster rentals at competitive prices. They drop off empty dumpsters on their customers’ schedules and pick them up when the customer has filled them with unwanted waste. They strive to offer the reliable dumpster rental services their customers need to achieve their goals.

Company: ADM Rolloff

Address: 124 E Main St. N

City: Hampton

State: GA

Zip code: 30228

Telephone number: 1-770-691-6843

Email address: customerservice@admrolloff.com