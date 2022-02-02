Best Online Shopping in Qatar

Posted on 2022-02-02 by in Apparel & Fashion // 0 Comments

Doha, Qatar,  2022-Feb-02 — /EPR Network/ — Luckysouq is the 1st Qatar based brand “Multi- vendor e-Commerce platform” that includes both cross-border vendor and local vendor with B2C, B2B, B2B2C services. Our business will target the whole MENA region through ecommerce platform which supports Qatar or Arab branded products exported worldwide.

We aim that through our diversification products with free international and local delivery services and 24/7 high-quality customer services this will enhanced customers’ online consumption experience and meet the needs of various customers.

