Maximum Value Partners, Small Business Coaches, Launches Landscaping Division

Independence, OH, 2022-Feb-02 — /EPR Network/ — Maximum Value Partners (MVP), a small business coaching practice owned and operated by Adam Sonnhalter and Jack Mencini, recently announced the creation of a landscaper division of its small business coaching practice. The new division will offer consulting services specific to the landscaping businesses in the areas of sales, marketing, operation and finance.

“The seasonal nature of a landscaping business—particularly the ones we’ve worked with in the greater Cleveland area—make it rather unique from the other trades,” said Jack Mencini, who began MVP with Adam back in 2003. “A large component of coaching landscapers is teaching them how to be more operationally efficient during busy season and more productive during the ‘off season’ in the winter.”

Part of MVP’s work involves recruitment and training seasonal staff. Many landscapers had previously utilized the H-2B visa program for seasonal workers. With increased restrictions over the past few years, landscapers have had to find and develop staff on a local basis—a large challenge in today’s job market.

MVP also helps landscapers develop a transparent work culture featuring frequent staff meeting and sharing business plans and goals and making employee satisfaction part of the company brand. That includes utilizing social media pages to showcase the work of staff members.

Adds Adam, “I guess it’s not much of a coincidence that we’ve worked with so many landscapers. Jack and I actually met when I was a caddie and he was a wannabe scratch golfer. More than 30 years later—20 of those as business partners—we still gravitate towards finely manicured lawns and the people who make that happen.”

The pair also take a caddy-like approach to coaching small business clients like landscapers. Working as a tandem—clients will meet with both Adam and Jack—the pair employ their MVP Playbook—featuring the 7 Keys to Success and the 3 Circles—while helping small business owners get unstuck from the endless “how” questions that come with running a business. This formula has elevated the games of businesses ranging from landscapers to IT consultants, body shops to marketing firms.

“Many landscapers start as solopreneurs and consequently don’t have somebody to talk to about running the business—except maybe other landscapers who are, in fact, competitors,” said Jack. “We provide that resource to landscapers with the added wisdom that comes from more than 20 years of working with small business owners plus being small business owners ourselves.”

Typically, MVP will meet once or twice a month with clients. During Covid that’s largely been by video conference. At each meeting, clients have action items to report back on. This holds clients accountable and creates a collaborative process that has benefited clients in a wide range of businesses.

“By asking questions and really getting to know clients before we start working with them—prospects must take and pass a coachability test—we can help landscapers and other small business owners address such issues as improving efficiency, increasing profitability, defining management structures, buying/selling a business, preparing for transitions and more,” said Adam.

