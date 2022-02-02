Demand For Seamless Pipes Is Expected To Surge During Assessment Period 2022-2032

North America and Europe collectively account for a majority of the demand for seamless steel pipes. This is due to the fact that these regions are home to a considerable number of chemical, power & energy, and oil & gas industries, and seamless steel pipes play a vital role in all of these end-use industries.

For More Insights Into The Market, Request a Sample of this Report – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=5626

Relative high research & development spending to introduce new and advanced coated seamless pipes with improved flow ability and increased life cycle are playing a vital role in developing the overall market. Increase in demand for cyclical replacements in pipelines from chemical, oil & gas, and power generation companies is one of the prime reasons driving rising demand for seamless steel pipes. Hot rolled seamless steel pipes are highly sought-after across industries and regions, and hold around 3/4 market share.

As per the report published by Fact.MR, the seamless steel pipes market is anticipated to surpass a valuation of US$ 168 Bn in 2021, and is poised to expand at a CAGR of close to 7% over the next ten years.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Hot rolled seamless steel pipes capture a major portion, and are set to create an absolute $ opportunity of around US$ 117 Bn over 2021-2031.

Among the end-use industries, the oil & gas sector has been the fastest-growing segment, owing to steep rise in consumption of oil & gas and power & energy over the past decade.

In 2021, North America is set to dominate market revenue; however, by 2031, it is anticipated to lose 177 BPS in its market share.

The market in India and China is expected to rise at around 7% to 8% CAGR through 2031.

Due to the COVID-19 crisis, demand for seamless steel pipes was hit in 2020; decline was observed in the 2nd and 3rd quarters of the year.

Share Your Requirements & Get Customized Reports – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=5626

Key Market Segments Covered in Report

Process

Hot Rolled

Cold Rolled

Coating

Stainless Steel

Alloy Steel

Carbon Steel

Others (Duplex SS etc.)

Material

3PP Coating

FBE Coating

3PE Coating

Dimension

< 10 inches

10-15 inches

≥ 15 inches

End-use Industry

Automotive

Power and Energy

Construction

Chemical & Petroleum

Oil and Gas Connections

Others

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

Middle East & Africa

Access Research Methodology Prepared By Experts – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=5626

Crucial insights in the Seamless Steel Pipes Market research:

Underlying macro- and microeconomic factors impacting the growth of the Seamless Steel Pipes Market Basic overview of the Seamless Steel Pipes Market including market definition, classification, and applications.

Scrutinization of each Seamless Steel Pipes Market player based on mergers & acquisitions, R&D projects, and product launches.

Adoption trend of Seamless Steel Pipes Market across various industries.

Important regions and countries offering lucrative opportunities to Seamless Steel Pipes Market stakeholders.

For More Insights- https://www.einpresswire.com/article/556334942/demand-for-milk-homogenizers-is-surged-due-to-advent-of-electromechanical-technologies-in-the-dairy-equipment-industry

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact: