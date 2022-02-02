Diagnostic Devices Market Global Industry Analysis and Forecast Till 2021 to 2031

The mass technological transformation of the global healthcare industry has left key market participants struggling to traverse the complexities of medical and life sciences. Given the shifting dynamics of the global healthcare sector, pharma and biotech companies are taking measured efforts to improve patient outcomes in an effective manner, while keeping a careful watch on the bottom line.

Increase in awareness among females regarding the severity of cervical diseases, across regions, is leading to rising demand for cervical dysplasia diagnostics. As such, there has been a rise in requirement from various end users such as hospitals, diagnostic centers, and ambulatory surgical centers.

According to a report titled “High Rates of High-Grade Cervical Dysplasia In High-Risk Young Women With Low-Grade Cervical Cytology”, published by the National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI) on 6th January 2020, in the past 50 years, incidence and mortality from cervical cancer in industrialized countries has decreased by half because of the introduction of Pap Smear as a screening test. However, cervical cancer is still an exceedingly common cause of death in developing countries.

For detailed insights on enhancing your product footprint, request for a sample here- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=5564

“Rise in requirement for various diagnostic tests such as Pap Test and Bimanual Pelvic Examination, to name a few, is catering to the growth of manufacturers providing cervical dysplasia diagnostics,”says a Fact.MR analyst.

Key Takeaways from Study

Rise in requirement for diagnostic tests to be witnessed

Increase in demand from hospitals to fuel sales

The United States to lead demand for cervical dysplasia diagnostics

Asia Pacific market to register most promising growth rate, with its epicenters in China and India

Some other lucrative regions attracting stakeholders are Germany, Canada, the United Kingdom, and France

Need more information about Report Methodology? Click here- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=5564

Increase in Awareness Regarding Severity of Cervical Diseases Boosting Market Growth

While initiatives taken by various organizations are helping in spreading awareness among women about cervical diseases, diverse categories of products launched by manufacturers are further propelling growth in this industry. According to a report published by NCBI in 2020, despite the decrease, cervical cancer remains problematic in industrialized countries, with a 2017 estimate of 12,820 new cases and 4,210 deaths in the United States alone. As stated in the report, more than 60% of new cases developed in women who were unscreened.

Who is Winning in this Space?

The global cervical dysplasia diagnostics market remains competitive in nature, making it tougher for key players to sail through the cutthroat competition. As a result, key market players are focusing on developing a broader range of products to capitalize on growing opportunities. For instance,

Cooper Surgical launched its new range of products, such as Cervical Cell Collection Device Papette® Sterile, Cervical Cell Collection Device Rovers® Cervex-Brush®, and others, during the last few years.

Quest Diagnostics Inc. launched its new set of products, such as CytoComplete™ Solutions, for integrated, streamlined results for Pap and HPV, and others, a couple of years back.

Market Segmentation

Fact.MR’s research study assesses the global cervical dysplasia diagnostics market in terms of product type, end user, and region. This report presents extensive market dynamics and trends associated with different segments of the market, and their influence on the growth prospects of the market.

For More Insights: http://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2020/03/24/2005618/0/en/Microcontroller-Sales-Poised-for-10-CAGR-During-2019-2029-Increasing-Vehicle-Automation-to-Accelerate-Market-Growth-Projects-a-New-Fact-MR-Report.html

Product Type Diagnostic Tests

Diagnostic Devices End User Hospitals

Diagnostic Centers

Private Gynecologist Offices

Research & Academic Institutes

Ambulatory Surgical Centers Region North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key Questions Answered in Report

Which are the most lucrative markets for cervical dysplasia diagnostics?

Which factors will impact demand for cervical dysplasia diagnostics?

How will changing trends impact the strategies of market players?

How can market players capture the low-hanging opportunities across regions?

Which companies are leading the cervical dysplasia diagnostics market?

What are the winning strategies of stakeholders in the cervical dysplasia diagnostics landscape?

For in-depth competitive analysis, buy now- https://www.factmr.com/checkout/5564

More Valuable Insights

In its latest report, Fact.MR offers unbiased analysis of the global cervical dysplasia diagnostics market, providing historical data for the period of 2016-2020 and forecast statistics for the period of 2021-2031. In order to understand the global market potential, its growth, and scope, the market is segmented on the basis of product type (diagnostic tests and diagnostic devices) and end user (hospitals, diagnostic centres, private gynaecologist offices, research & academic institutes, and ambulatory surgical centres), across seven major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania, and MEA).

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact: