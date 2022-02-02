Global Industrial Microbiology Sales Grow 4.95% CAGR Due to Biopharmaceutical Industry Expansion and Rising Sterility Testing Acceptance

Biopharmaceutical Packaging Market Study Provides Latest Insights On Growth In 2021 And Beyond

Global supply and demand demand for biopharmaceutical packaging continues to be influenced by broader developments in the chemical sector. The new Biopharmaceutical Packaging Market research report outlines the key factors that will impact the production, supply and demand during the assessment period (2021-2031). The study tracks biopharmaceutical packaging demand and sales in over 20 countries, highlighting the variability and unique conditions unique to each market. The study also analyzes the impact of COVID-19 on the chemical industry in general and biopharmaceutical packaging in particular.

How will Biopharmaceutical Packaging sales grow in 2021 and beyond?

The Biopharmaceutical Packaging industry report tracks the short and long-term growth and provides the readers with analysis to use immediately to formulate their strategies.

Overall, the demand for packaging for biopharmaceuticals is strongly influenced by the broader developments in the chemical sector. The Chemical Activity Barometer has shown a steady streak, indicating an uptick in the US chemicals sector. However, the growth of the US chemical sector will depend to a large extent on the development of end-use industries.

Traditionally, automotive demand has been key to chemical demand. The US auto sector will recover in 2021 with expected sales of 15.5 million to 16 million.

What are the major challenges that may inhibit the growth of the Biopharmaceutical Packaging Market?

The cost of biopharmaceutical packaging is high due to the manufacturing cost of the biopharmaceutical product, long and costly process time, expensive raw materials and highly qualified expert team. In addition, the biopharmaceutical products are temperature sensitive and must be transported through controlled environmental conditions that are very demanding.

Competitive

landscape key players like

Merck KGaA

LOG Pharmaceutical Packaging

WL Gore & Associates Inc.

West Pharmaceutical Services Inc.

Pacific

Vial Manufacturing Piramal Glass Private Limited

Gerresheimer AG

Stevanato Group

Shandong Pharmaceutical Glass Co

Chongqing Zhengchuan Pharmaceutical Packaging Co.

Others

Others

