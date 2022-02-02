Demand For Tinplate Market Is Expected To Ramp Up At Robust Pace During Forecast Till 2029, Says Fact.MR

Tinplate Market: Introduction

Tinplate contains sheets of steel with a tin coating. It is made by hot rolling and cold rolling of steel strip; removing rust by pickling it in acid and then coating with tin in an electrolytic process. Tinplate is characterized by a wide range of properties including excellent formability & stability, excellent corrosion resistance, excellent solderability & weldability, beautiful metallic luster, and good paintability & printability.

Tinplate is the most preferred packaging material, for both food products such as edible oil, beverages and non-food packaging applications such as paints, aerosols, chemicals, and battery jackets, amongst others.

Tinplate Market: Market Dynamics

The key growth driving factor for the tinplate market is its growing demand in the food packaging sector. More than 50% of global tinplate production is consumed in food packaging applications. Moreover, the global packaging industry is on the rise owing to an increase in per capita spending, demand for environment-friendly packaging, and growing demand for premium packaging of products such as beers, soft drinks, etc.

Moreover, aerosol packaging such as deodorant, air fresheners, mosquito repellents, etc. is also one of the key driving factors for the growth of the global tinplate market in the long-term period. Tinplate has exclusive properties, such as an increase in shelf life, which makes it ideal for use in food & beverage packaging. Also, government regulations on the use of recyclable and sustainable material for packaging further increase the demand for the global tinplate market. However, polymer-based packaging materials are dominating the global packaging industry, which dampens the growth of the global tinplate market.

Tinplate Market: Regional Outlook

North America is estimated to account for the majority share of the global tinplate market mainly due to the presence of strong food & beverage industry. The increase in demand for cans in the beverage sector, increased consumption of canned food in this region, growing urbanization, and per capita spending capability have subsequently increased the demand for the tinplate market in this region. In the European region, the tinplate market is anticipated to witness moderate growth in the long-term period.

This is mainly due to the presence of a strong fragrance industry in the region, which increases the production of aerosol fragrance sprays in the region. In the Asia Pacific region, the tinplate market is estimated to witness exponential growth, due to the presence of developing regions such as China and India, and the high demand for aerosol for personal hygiene products, cosmetics, and cleaning products.

Moreover, growing urbanization, an increase in the middle-class population, and busy lifestyles have increased the demand for canned food in the region. In the Latin America region, the growth of the tinplate market is mainly growing due to an increase in consumption of canned food by developing regions, such as Mexico and Brazil. In the Middle East & Africa, the tinplate market is expected to witness a single-digit growth in the forecast period.

Tinplate Market: Prominent market stakeholders

Key market stakeholders in the global tinplate market are Tata Tinplate GPT Steel Industries Ltd., ArcelorMittal, Nippon Steel Corporation, United States Steel, JFE Steel Corporation, thyssenkrupp Steel, TCC Group companies, POSCO, Ton Yi Industrial Corp., Massilly Holding SAS, Berlin Metals, Toyo Kohan Co., Ltd., Titan Steel, Baosteel Co. Ltd., Tianjin Jiyu Steel Co., Ltd., and Sino East Steel Enterprise Co., Ltd., amongst others.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the Tinplate market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The Tinplate market report provides analysis and information, according to market segments such as geographies, application, and industry.

Tinplate Market: Segmentation

The global tinplate market is segmented on the basis of product type, thickness, grade, application and region.

Based on product type, the global tinplate market is segmented as:

  • Single Reduced
  • Double Reduced

Based on thickness, the global tinplate market is segmented as:

  • >0.20 mm
  • 20 mm-0.30 mm
  • 30 mm – 0.40 mm
  • <0.40 mm

Based on grade, the global tinplate market is segmented as:

  • Prime Grade
  • Secondary Grade
  • Others

Based on end-use application, the global tinplate market is segmented as:

  • Packaging
    • Food & Beverage Packaging
    • Non-Food Packaging
      • Paints
      • Aerosols
      • Battery Jackets
      • Chemicals
      • Others

Food & beverage packaging application accounts for more than 45% of the global tinplate market. Battery jackets application in non-food application will remain as one of the emerging hotspots for global tinplate market in the long-term forecast.

Based on region, the global tinplate market is segmented as:

  • North America
  • Latin America
  • Europe
  • East Asia
  • South Asia
  • Oceania
  • MEA

