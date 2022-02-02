Fumed Silica Market Globally Expected to Drive Growth through 2021-2031

Revenues in the application segment of the fumed silica market grew at approximately 5% year-over-year in 2021. Demand of cosmetics and personal care segment increased 5.3% between 2020 and 2021, according to Fact.MR’s recently published report.

Growing demand for fumed silica in the pharmaceutical industry and paints and coatings segment is likely to project the market expansion for fumed silica throughout the forecast period 2021-2031.

The latest market research report analyzes Fumed Silica Market demand by Different segments. Providing business leaders with insights On Fumed Silica And how they can increase their market share.

Key Segments Covered:

Product Type Hydrophilic Fumed Silica Hydrophobic Fumed Silica

Application Fumed Silica for Silicone Rubber Fumed Silica for Paints & Coatings Fumed Silica for Unsaturated Polyester Resins Fumed Silica for Adhesives & Sealants Fumed Silica for Healthcare & Personal Care Others



The latest industry analysis and survey on Fumed Silica provides sales outlook in 20+ countries, across key categories. Insights and outlook on Fumed Silica market drivers, trends, and influencing factors are also included in the study.

Competitive Landscape

Prominent players are embracing innovative approaches such as ground-breaking marketing tactics, technological advances for cancer screening, mergers, and acquisitions.

In June 2021, key player Evonik Industries AG has signed a purchase agreement to acquire the privately-owned technology-driven company Infinitec Activos, with closing expected by July end.

In May 2021, Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. plans to merge with Cimarex Energy in an all-stock deal that values the combined company at $17 Bn. The transaction is set to close in the fourth quarter. The combined company will operate under a new name and will be headquartered in Houston.

