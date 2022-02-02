Server Market Analysis and Demand by Regions till 2025

Felton, California , USA, Feb 02 2022 — /EPR Network/ — Global Server Market study includes In-depth Analysis of the market by latest technologies, trends, opportunities, challenges, key players and business strategies considering types, segment, and future analysis. The server Market Report Provides Growth History, Sales Channel, Manufacturers Profiled in server Business, Market Share of Product, Application and Regional Scope of server which makes the research report a helpful resource for marketing people, forecasters, industry executives & consultants, sales, product managers, Strategy Advisor, potential investors to understand the present as well as future market size, situations in terms of growth rate and revenue. This report will help the viewer in Better Decision Making.

The global server market is projected to reach USD 83.06 billion by 2025 and expected to register 5.4% CAGR over the forecast period, from 2019 to 2025 according to a new report by Million Insights. The demand for servers is expected to grow in the next few years due to the increasing need for IT infrastructure coupled with advancements in digital technologies. The enterprises are extensively adopting data analytics to understand consumers’ needs and demand which are expected to increase the adoption of IT networking equipment.

The market is expected to witness a shift from colocation data centers to manage data center services. Managed data canter services offer cost-effective solutions, enterprises are installing virtual servers to extend server adoption by connecting devices & peripherals, renting the networking equipment, and cloud space. The adoption of cloud space servers can be shared or private that leads to reduction of overall cost-of-ownership.

The intense competition among Original Design Manufacturers (ODMs) and Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) is a keyfactor in the server market. ODMs assemble and manufacture the products with OEM components as well as produce customized products. Therefore, increasing demand for customized products for specific configurations is fueling the demand for ODM servers.

Growing usage of data-intensive functions like streaming services, cloud computing, and others is anticipated to propel the demand for server adoption. In addition, the increasing number of smartphones, laptops, and tablet users has increased the usage of data; thereby the rising number of such devices will boost the demand for cloud servers over the forecast period.

