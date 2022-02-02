Utility Truck Market Demand, Business Prospects, Leading Players Updates 2030

Felton, California , USA, Feb 02 2022 — /EPR Network/ — Global Utility Trucks Market study includes In-depth Analysis of the market by latest technologies, trends, opportunities, challenges, key players and business strategies considering types, segment, and future analysis. The utility trucks Market Report Provides Growth History, Sales Channel, Manufacturers Profiled in utility trucks Business, Market Share of Product, Application and Regional Scope of utility trucks which makes the research report a helpful resource for marketing people, forecasters, industry executives & consultants, sales, product managers, Strategy Advisor, potential investors to understand the present as well as future market size, situations in terms of growth rate and revenue. This report will help the viewer in Better Decision Making.

The global utility trucks market size is projected to account for USD 127.46 billion in 2030. The market is estimated to register 7.7% CAGR from 2018 to 2030. Increasing use of dump trucks in the mining and construction sector is driving the market growth. Across the world, investment in effective waste management has increased.

Increasing government focus on curbing fire accidents and ensure workers safety is supplementing the growth of the utility truck market. Waste management alone accounts for 20 to 50% of the overall municipal budgets as reported by the World Bank Group.

Further, owing to the rising urbanization and population, the demand for waste management would increase over the next few years. In addition, to ensure fire safety, governments are focusing on replacing the old vehicles fleets with new ones, which, in turn, is likely to propel the product demand.

Asia Pacific accounted for the highest share in the market in 2017. Increasing expenditure on mining and construction sector is a prime factor driving the regional growth. Countries such as India and China are leading the regional growth. Further, governments’ initiatives aimed at infrastructural development is likely to supplement regional growth.

Key players operating in the market are Daimler AG, Dulevo S.p.A., Magirus GmbH, Oshkosh Corporation, Bucher Industries and AB Volvo among others. Amid the rising focus on curbing vehicular emission, these players are focusing on the introduction of electric vehicles with high efficiency.

