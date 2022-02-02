Japan Cross-border E-commerce Market Outlook to 2030: Top Manufacturer Analysis, Industry Overview and Forecast Report

San Jose, California , USA, Feb 02, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Market Insights

The Japan cross-border e-commerce market size is anticipated to value USD 5.75 billion until 2030. It is also expected to register a CAGR of 7.5% over the forecasted years, 2020 to 2030. Rising usage of smartphones and the internet among the millennial population coupled with the surging adoption of imported consumer goods is expected to trigger market growth.

Japan has witnessed significant reforms such as a surge in the adoption of smartphones and high-speed internet. Further, rapid technological advancements and infrastructure development have increased the disposable income of the working population. Thus, the adoption of e-commerce websites and platforms is projected to increase at a rapid pace.

The B2C platform segment accounted for the highest share across the market in 2019 due to the surging influence of social media and the increasing middle-class population. The C2C segment is expected to register the fastest growth in the upcoming years elimination of complex distribution channels and middleman.

In 2019, the segment of furniture and appliances accounted for the highest share across the market on account of the rising presence of home appliances and furniture manufacturing companies. On the other hand, the personal care segment is projected to hold substantial growth in the upcoming years owing to the increasing popularity of imported cosmetic products among women.

Key Players Analysis covered in these report

Apple

Amazon

Kakaku.com

YODOBASHI CAMERA CO.

DMM.com Ltd.

Yahoo Japan Corporation

Japan Cross-border E-commerce Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 – 2030)

Food & Beverage

Personal Care

Furniture & Appliances

Toys, hobby & DIY

Electronics & Media

Fashion

