Matcha Tea Market Size, Share and Growth Forecast by Regions 2022-2025

The Matcha Tea Market report provides a detailed evaluation of the industry by highlighting information on different aspects which include drivers, restraints, growth opportunities, and threats. This information can help stakeholders to make appropriate decisions before investing. It also provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, competitive landscape, impact of domestic market players and value chain optimization. Furthermore, it sheds light on the market contribution, recent developments and successful marketing strategies of leading companies.

Market Insights

The global matcha tea market size is projected to reach USD 2.26 billion by the end of 2025. The market is further expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.7% during, 2019 to 2025, according to the latest report by Million Insights. Growing demand for nutrition-rich beverages and rising inclination of consumer towards a healthy lifestyle is anticipated to fuel the demand for the market growth. Matcha is a quality green tea which is obtained from tencha leaves, which then crumpled into a fine powder. Moreover, it is a key ingredient in Japanese tea gatherings and extremely beneficial for health. Furthermore, its distinct taste and rising applications in sweet and savory recipes along with macarons, cocktails, cakes, lattes, doughnuts, and salad dressings is anticipated to significantly contribute to the growth of the market.

Moreover, rising demand for organic, natural and nutrient-rich products are likely to have a positive impact on market growth. Moreover, the increasing demand for healthy beverages, containing vitamins and antioxidants and rising inclination of consumers towards a healthy lifestyle is projected to fuel the demand for the market. Furthermore, with the rising disposable income, the purchasing power of the consumers also increases and encouraged them to consume healthier beverages.

Matcha tea improves focus, calmness and concentration as well as it enhances metabolism, gastrointestinal functioning, immune system, natural detoxification and inhibition of cancer cells. This is anticipated to fuel the demand for market growth during the forecast period, 2019 to 2025. Additionally, due to its high antioxidant content, it has also gained popularity in the beauty sector, which is anticipated to create a huge opportunity for the market in future.

Powder segment has accounted for the largest market share, in 2018, owing to rising awareness health benefits and high presence of nutrients. Additionally, smooth texture, clean taste and good flavors are providing traction to the market. Moreover, manufactures are continuously investing in product development and introducing new flavored and ingredient beverages which are anticipated to augment the demand for the matcha tea market. Moreover, powdered tea contains the antioxidant which protects from the harmful UV emission and reduce the occurrence of chronic diseases.

The Asia Pacific held the largest market share, in 2018. The region is anticipated to witness significant growth, owing to the rising number of tea drinkers. Strong presence of established players and product innovation are the key driving factors for the market growth. Moreover, counties such as India, Australia and Singapore are anticipated to see significant growth during the forecast period, 2019 to 2025, owing to rising health awareness and population. Further, sufficient supply of raw materials and the presence of skilled labors are expected to support the growth of the market.

Based on the region, the market is divided into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Central and South America. The North American region is expected to see the fastest growth over the forecast period, 2019 to 2025. This revenue growth is attributed to high growth opportunities in developing countries, like Brazil, India, and China.

The North American market is expected to grow with the fastest CAGR during the forecast period from 2019 to 2025. Growing demand for nutrient-rich tea products and rising health awareness are expected to significantly contribute to the growth of the market. Additionally, the rising penetration of Chinese and Japanese products through grocery retail chains is expected to fuel the demand for market growth. Furthermore, the growing popularity and availability of the products in cafes and restaurants are anticipated to significantly contribute to the growth of the market.

